What Texas is doing to save pregnant women’s lives — why some say we need more data

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — It’s more dangerous and deadly to be a new mother in Texas compared to many other states.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) released a new report detailing the state’s efforts to save pregnant women’s lives.

Nakeenya Wilson is a long-time advocate, spreading awareness about pregnant women losing their lives in Texas. She’s on the state’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity review committee.

“I think all information is helpful,” Wilson said.

According to a new report from HHSC, cardiovascular and coronary problems and mental disorders are the leading cause of pregnancy-related death.

For the past couple of years, the state has been working on implementing a handful of steps it thinks could help, including making health services more accessible through pilot programs.

Those programs would include coming up with a risk assessment tool, telemedicine and medical transportation services for pregnant women and a postpartum mental health treatment referral network.

While Wilson feels all this information is helpful, she still feels it’s not as important as concrete data showing the demographics of women who have recently died giving birth in Texas.

“It’s not the information that is needed the most right now,” Wilson said. “That’s more sharing what’s being done and not necessarily what’s going on.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the report was delayed earlier this year, stating it needed more time to interpret the data.

The report recognized racial and ethnic disparities do play a role. That’s why Wilson wants all data released sooner rather than later.

“If it’s not equitably impacting and improving outcomes for everyone, then you know, there’s still a concern,” Wilson said.