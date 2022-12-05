Read full article on original website
Attacks on grid infrastructure in 4 states raise alarm
Shootings at two electric substations in North Carolina last weekend are among the numerous threats posed to U.S. electric infrastructure since mid-October, raising questions about whether such incidents are on the rise. Concerns grew further after Duke Energy Corp. reported gunfire near its Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway, S.C., on...
Biden gas ban: A national model or ‘executive fiat’?
The Biden administration’s new plans to phase out fossil fuel use in federal buildings is spurring indignation from gas advocates and reviving questions about the climate promises of federal agencies. Outlined by administration officials in a press call yesterday, the plans include a first-ever building performance standard for federal...
Deal at N.J. Superfund site draws fire
An agreement on cleanup measures at one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites is drawing blowback from some environmental advocates skeptical of provisions within the deal. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that the German chemical manufacturer BASF would settle claims for damages done to...
Colo. aims for 100% EVs with no gasoline bans
Colorado debuted a plan Thursday that foresees internal-combustion vehicles almost totally phased off its roads by 2050. But unlike EV-leader California, it doesn’t intend to get there by banning them. The state is now the first in the country to make electric bicycles a plank of its electric vehicle...
Bids top $400M at first-ever Calif. offshore wind sale
The Biden administration’s first-ever offshore wind sale in the Pacific Ocean enters its second day Wednesday, after would-be developers pushed total bids over $400 million before the Interior Department closed bidding Tuesday night. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which is part of Interior, is auctioning five leases...
Insurance regulators attack Biden plan to assess climate risk
State insurance regulators are assailing the Biden administration’s plan for collecting detailed information from insurance companies to analyze how climate change is affecting the cost and availability of property coverage. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners warned that the Treasury Department’s analysis will probably yield “fallacious results in trying...
Lobbyists swarmed to clinch Jackson water crisis funds
Law and lobby firms rushed to secure millions of federal dollars for Jackson, Miss. — or win the city’s business — in the aftermath of more than 150,000 residents being left without safe drinking water this summer. At stake are tens of millions in federal aid to...
Biden wants industry to fix the climate mess it helped create
Over the last century, the American economy has been a major driver of climate change. Now President Joe Biden wants to redirect the nation’s industrial strength towards addressing the problem. Aided by historic climate spending legislation, the Biden administration is attempting to use the federal government’s immense purchasing power...
