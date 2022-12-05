Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Chemours provides update on barrier wall at Fayetteville Works site
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours announced in a press release that they will begin construction on a test panel for the wall on Monday, Dec. 12. “This test panel will allow us to collect data on several elements of the project, including our construction equipment and the building materials we plan to use,” said Chemours in the announcement.
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WECT
Leland couple volunteers to provide medical care in Ukraine
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Guy and Marilynn Fiocco are retired physicians now living in Brunswick County. The couple has spent years volunteering to help those in need of medical care. During a volunteer stint at the Navajo Reservation helping residents there battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fioccos became involved with...
Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There are no life-threatening injuries.
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape. Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch. The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 a.m. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the Intracoastal Waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
WECT
Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
WECT
Pearl Harbor commemoration events to be hosted on the Battleship North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will be held at the Battleship North Carolina. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club will host a worldwide HAM radio operator event at two stations aboard the battleship.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
WECT
Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch
Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400 lives lost in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One person has died and two have been injured...
WECT
Local Government Commission approves bonds to rebuild Boiling Spring Lakes dams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes has moved another step closer to repairing its dams. During its meeting Tuesday, the Local Government Commission (LGC) approved the city’s request to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds. The funds will be used to repair and build Dam Road and...
WECT
Grant totaling $574,914 awarded for Wilmington Terminal Railroad upgrades
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $574,914 grant for upgrades to the Wilmington Terminal Railroad. The funding will go towards track upgrades along the mainline and in the Wilmington yard. The grant was awarded as part of $12 million in awards for short-line...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...
Marion County school employee killed after SUV, bus collide head-on in Mullins, authorities say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins. The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they […]
Gun seized from student’s vehicle at Scotland County High School, principal says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A gun was seized Tuesday during the search of a student’s vehicle at Scotland High School, according to Principal Brent Smith. The search came after a school employee notified administrators about a concern, Smith said in a statement. School administrators and the school resource immediately an investigation that led to […]
Comments / 0