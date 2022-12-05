ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WECT

Chemours provides update on barrier wall at Fayetteville Works site

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours announced in a press release that they will begin construction on a test panel for the wall on Monday, Dec. 12. “This test panel will allow us to collect data on several elements of the project, including our construction equipment and the building materials we plan to use,” said Chemours in the announcement.
WECT

Leland couple volunteers to provide medical care in Ukraine

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Guy and Marilynn Fiocco are retired physicians now living in Brunswick County. The couple has spent years volunteering to help those in need of medical care. During a volunteer stint at the Navajo Reservation helping residents there battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fioccos became involved with...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape. Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch. The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 a.m. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the Intracoastal Waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...

