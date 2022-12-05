Troy Brown expanded on Kendrick Bourne’s comments about Patriots’ scheme

"We need to do a whole lot of things better."

Troy Brown during a Patriots-Ravens matchup in 2022. AP Photo/Stew Milne

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared some unusually pointed comments about the state of the team’s offense and play-calling.

“We just need to scheme up better,” Bourne told reporters after the game. “We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they want to do on third down, you know what I mean? We’re kind of sporadic. They call this and we call that and it falls into what they want. We need to have it where they’re falling into what we want. That’s not my job. It’s my job to just run the call.”

Bourne’s critique of the Patriots’ scheme came after an ineffective performance against Buffalo in which New England converted just three of 12 third down opportunities.

On Monday, Patriots wide receivers/kickoff returners coach Troy Brown was asked for his opinion of what Bourne said.

“We need to do it all better,” Brown replied during a remote press conference. “We need to scheme up better, we need to practice better. We need to play better. We need to do a whole lot of things better.”

Bourne eventually expanded on his discussion of scheme as he spoke to reporters after the game, noting that blame (or credit) should be spread between players and coaches as a “balance.”

“We’ve got to make the bigger plays as players,” Bourne said.

Brown echoed that in his Monday answer.

“It’s just not one thing you can throw out there and say we need to do better,” Brown explained. “We just need to execute better, and that comes in every department of the building right now.”

Bill Belichick was also asked about Bourne’s comments during a WEEI “Greg Hill Show” interview earlier on Monday.

“We work through the schemes every week depending on who we play,” Belichick said in response. “We run our schemes every week. I’m not really sure about that.”

The Patriots, currently 6-6, will look to end the team’s two-game losing streak on Dec. 12 against the Cardinals.