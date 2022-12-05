Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Surprise community mourning loss of 2 high school soccer players killed in crash
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memorial grows on 151st Drive near Tierra Buena Lane in Surprise, where police say a car crashed into a tree Wednesday, killing two teenage boys and injuring two others. Friends and parents tell Arizona’s Family that the two teens, 16-year-old Alex Lopez and a...
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
fox10phoenix.com
Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
AZFamily
Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.
peoriatimes.com
News Briefs
Families are invited to attend free public performances of The Fir Tree, a Hans Christian Andersen’s holiday fable, presented by TheaterWorks. The Fir Tree is a live performance about a fir tree so anxious to grow up, so anxious for greater things, that he cannot appreciate living in the moment. The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Centennial Park Plaza Amphitheater, located at 9875 N. 85th Avenue. Supported by the Peoria Arts Commission, this fun production uses creative staging, puppetry and music, and is a wonderful outing for families with children of all ages. Families may also come early for holiday craft activities.
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights returns, here’s what you need to know
After a five-year hiatus, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back. Here's what to know about this East Valley tradition.
AZFamily
Child dead, 4 injured after crash in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is dead, and four people are injured after a crash on a busy stretch of Thomas Road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. near 8th Street and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a driver swerved to avoid a collision and went into westbound traffic. When the driver swerved, they hit another car heading west. A man and two children inside one of the cars were taken to the hospital, where one of the children died. Police say the man and second child are expected to be okay.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
