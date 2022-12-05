Families are invited to attend free public performances of The Fir Tree, a Hans Christian Andersen’s holiday fable, presented by TheaterWorks. The Fir Tree is a live performance about a fir tree so anxious to grow up, so anxious for greater things, that he cannot appreciate living in the moment. The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Centennial Park Plaza Amphitheater, located at 9875 N. 85th Avenue. Supported by the Peoria Arts Commission, this fun production uses creative staging, puppetry and music, and is a wonderful outing for families with children of all ages. Families may also come early for holiday craft activities.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO