Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Kids were sinking fast in Louisiana marsh after car crash when men stopped to rescue
Two strangers driving on a Louisiana highway sprang into action and helped save four lives after they noticed a car veer off the road into a marshy canal, police said. Jeff Lapeyrouse and Chase Dupre were identified by the Louisiana State Police as the good Samaritans who helped the family.
Wichita Eagle
Steel company opening $450M ‘micro mill’ in W.Va. in 2025
A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late 2025, the Republican governor said...
Wichita Eagle
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia's motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue withholding the tax of 29.1...
Wichita Eagle
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.
Comments / 0