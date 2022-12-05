Police searching for jewelry thief accused of stealing from Colonial Heights Walmart

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 worth of jewelry from a Colonial Heights Walmart.

According to police, the woman entered the Walmart at 617 Southpark Boulevard on Nov. 1 around 7:30 p.m. Police said she then walked over to the jewelry department, broke open a jewelry display and ended up stealing more than $1,000 in jewelry and merchandise.

Police said the woman then concealed the stolen items and left Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9311.

