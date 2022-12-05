ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Week 15 Game Against Ravens Flexed to Saturday

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have a new game time in week 15.

Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens have a new game time in week 15. The two teams will now be part of a three-game national broadcast on NFL Network.

1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

4:30 PM ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

8:15 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

This game will be the home debut for Deshaun Watson after he plays road games in Houston and Cincinnati. It is unclear whether Lamar Jackson will be out there.

Ravens are saying that Jackson will miss days to weeks. It's an intriguing matchup and one the Browns will want during this stretch run.

Comments / 0

 

CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
