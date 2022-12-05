Read full article on original website
wlen.com
The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting on Sunday at The Tavern Bar and Grill in Quincy
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Sunday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for The Tavern Bar and Grill in downtown Quincy. There will be a Open House starting at 2:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.. The Tavern Bar and Grill recently opened for business and...
thevillagereporter.com
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds
THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
wtvbam.com
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
WKHM
K105.3 invites Brayden Lape fans to free viewing party of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Jackson, Mich. – McKibbin Media Group (MMG)’s hit music station K105.3 (WKHM-FM) is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place...
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres
PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
WWMTCw
Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday. According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails. The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday. More information on the Jackson...
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
12 young professionals make Jackson Magazine’s 2022 ‘30 and Under’ list
JACKSON, MI – Twelve young professionals have earned Jackson Magazine’s “30 and Under” awards for 2022. This is the 16th year for the awards that go to Jackson-area residents 30 years old or younger who demonstrate strong community involvement and excellence in their jobs. Winners are...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
WILX-TV
Michigan schools trying new programs to find teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across the country, including in Mid-Michigan, are desperately trying to find new teachers. Studies show more than half of public schools nationwide are understaffed. Many districts across Mid-Michigan have teaching positions posted, and we’re nearly halfway through the school year. Schools in every Mid-Michigan...
Jackson woman calls for more aid to homeless community
Every day, Tracie Jo Sutliff brings a set of supplies and food to homeless tents in Jackson.
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
