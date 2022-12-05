Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
Downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Parade of Lights Thursday at 7 PM
Thursday night is Downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Parade: The theme for this year is “Christmas in Candy Land.” The parade is set to begin at 7 PM. The parade will feature a wide variety of floats, marching bands, vintage cars, tractors, and more. At 6:30 PM, local school choruses will begin caroling along the parade route, which stretches just over a half mile between Line Street and Oak Street.
WTVC
Gone too soon: Jasmine Pace honored at funeral by family, friends in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — It's been one week since Jasmine Pace's body was found. Now, the Pace family is trying to seek comfort amidst the chaos. In a celebration of life, those who knew her the best remembered Jasmine as a kind soul and a friend to all. “She...
WTVCFOX
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
WDEF
Fort Oglethorpe planning new attractions to increase tourism
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) — With the holidays incoming, the “Fort O” community received an early Christmas gift in the form of a farmer’s market — something they’ve had on their gift list for quite some time. But that’s only the beginning. The...
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Adoption Fees Waived during Month of December at East Ridge Animal Services
This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care. All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vacations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.
WTVCFOX
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
chattanoogapulse.com
Ruby Falls And Treetop Hideaways Open Luxury Treehouse Retreat On Lookout Mountain
Ruby Falls, together with Treetop Hideaways, is opening a new luxury treehouse lodging location on Lookout Mountain overlooking Chattanooga at Ruby Falls. Three rustic and refined treehouses will be available for booking spring of 2023, with construction currently underway. Each treehouse is built with artfully curated reclaimed materials to create the feel of a childhood treefort, while also providing the amenities expected in a luxurious experience.
WTVC
Celebrate Shelter Pets Day at Mckamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker from Mckamey Animal Center talks about how December 5th is recognized as "Celebrate Shelter Pets Day"! From December 1st to the 11th, nearly all animals have their adoption fees reduced to $25!. Stay connected with Mckamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
Albany Herald
DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: A New Track For The Choo-Choo
Perhaps the most iconic building - along with its sign - in this city, the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex has evolved over time from a gateway to the world to a hotel and entertainment center. As the Choo Choo complex evolves once again, let’s look back as we prepare for...
WTVC
Tina Gower of Hixson High School: Educator of the Week for December 5th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week we recognize Tina Gower, a Comprehensive Development teacher at Hixson High School. Ms. Gower works with her students not only academically, but also in a work program and Special Olympics. Her students grow under her, and she is a changing point for them.
Walgreens: Tri-Cities has 9th most flu activity in nation
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is among the ten most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Walgreens’ interactive map depicts the United States and breaks down each state’s flu activity by varying degrees from low to high. For the week ending on Nov. 26., […]
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
WDEF
Little Rome Restaurant Owner sets up campaign for employees
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The owners of the Little Rome Italian Restaurant in Chatsworth have vowed to rebuild after a catastrophic fire this week. But it won’t come soon enough to save their employees at Christmas. So the owners have set up a Go Fund Me drive to...
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Schools closed for the week
Grundy County Schools will remain closed the remainder of the week. On Dec. 6, the decision to close schools was made by Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley. The high incidence of illness in the community prompted the decision to suspend classes for the week. There have been numerous cases of the flu, a stomach virus, RSV and strep throat which have affected not only the student population, but faculty and staff as well.
Comments / 0