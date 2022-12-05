ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

wrganews.com

Downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Parade of Lights Thursday at 7 PM

Thursday night is Downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Parade: The theme for this year is “Christmas in Candy Land.” The parade is set to begin at 7 PM. The parade will feature a wide variety of floats, marching bands, vintage cars, tractors, and more. At 6:30 PM, local school choruses will begin caroling along the parade route, which stretches just over a half mile between Line Street and Oak Street.
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Adoption Fees Waived during Month of December at East Ridge Animal Services

This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care. All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vacations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Ruby Falls And Treetop Hideaways Open Luxury Treehouse Retreat On Lookout Mountain

Ruby Falls, together with Treetop Hideaways, is opening a new luxury treehouse lodging location on Lookout Mountain overlooking Chattanooga at Ruby Falls. Three rustic and refined treehouses will be available for booking spring of 2023, with construction currently underway. Each treehouse is built with artfully curated reclaimed materials to create the feel of a childhood treefort, while also providing the amenities expected in a luxurious experience.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Celebrate Shelter Pets Day at Mckamey Animal Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker from Mckamey Animal Center talks about how December 5th is recognized as "Celebrate Shelter Pets Day"! From December 1st to the 11th, nearly all animals have their adoption fees reduced to $25!. Stay connected with Mckamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"

Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
CLEVELAND, TN
Albany Herald

DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'

I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
BRYANT, AL
wutc.org

Preserve Chattanooga: A New Track For The Choo-Choo

Perhaps the most iconic building - along with its sign - in this city, the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex has evolved over time from a gateway to the world to a hotel and entertainment center. As the Choo Choo complex evolves once again, let’s look back as we prepare for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Walgreens: Tri-Cities has 9th most flu activity in nation

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is among the ten most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Walgreens’ interactive map depicts the United States and breaks down each state’s flu activity by varying degrees from low to high. For the week ending on Nov. 26., […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Little Rome Restaurant Owner sets up campaign for employees

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The owners of the Little Rome Italian Restaurant in Chatsworth have vowed to rebuild after a catastrophic fire this week. But it won’t come soon enough to save their employees at Christmas. So the owners have set up a Go Fund Me drive to...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Grundy County Herald

Grundy County Schools closed for the week

Grundy County Schools will remain closed the remainder of the week. On Dec. 6, the decision to close schools was made by Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley. The high incidence of illness in the community prompted the decision to suspend classes for the week. There have been numerous cases of the flu, a stomach virus, RSV and strep throat which have affected not only the student population, but faculty and staff as well.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

