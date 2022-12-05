I don’t know about anyone else.. but I’ve had ENOUGH of shady politicians creating “ Bills” & “ Laws” that their CONSTITUENTS HAVE NO SAY IN..
I'd like to know what kind of federal funding Senator Peters is going to acquire to save our rural hospitals from closing. Was he thinking about OUR rural hospitals when another $40 billion was approved for Ukraine? Oh wait! Elections in Michigan are won in metropolitan areas not rural communities.
This is the ongoing executive order from the old Obama days for HUD. When the Feds start itemizing how a particular city/town receives funding they will require Federal guidelines be met. The Feds not the State or community will oversee how many Section 8 housing units, immigrants, diversity %, green space, etc...there will be no more sovereignty.
