Eagle Radio, business partners make donation to Callahan Cancer Center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Radio, along with their local business partners, continues to support local organizations, events, and causes. On Tuesday, Eagle Radio donated $500 to the Callahan Cancer Center. The donation represented a portion of the sponsorship dollars from recent contests. The Go Pink Contest and the No Shave November contest on North Platte Post were designed to bring awareness to cancer testing, prevention, and treatment.
North Platte B St. Runza being demolished, relocated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you're a regular at the B St. Runza location in North Platte, you'll still be able to get your Runza and Frings, you will just have to go south a few blocks soon. Runza restaurants announced that the location will be demolished and moved to the corner...
North Platte Comm. College offers Christmas art class for children
A few spots remain for the Christmas Art II class at North Platte Community College. The class is open to children ages 8-12. It’s scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10 in Room 131 of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
🎧Housing concerns remain, Habitat gets big win at North Platte City Council Meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With growth comes the need for room to grow, and that lack of room is on the mind of North Platte City Council members. With the completion of Sustainable Beef, the Hershy Rail Park, District 177, and other economic development projects underway, now is the time to prepare for future growth.
North Platte High takes Shakespeare adaptation to state one-acts
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School thespians are ready for state with their one-act adaptation of Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream," set in high school. "Midsummer Night's Prom" is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream set in a high school. As the school prepares for Prom, a lover's triangle complicates everything while the cheerleaders are out to prove they are more than just silly girls. Throw in some magical band kids and chaos takes over.
Area sports schedule for Thursday
Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (1-2) Maxwell (1-2) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (3-0) Sandhills Valley (1-1) vs Sutherland (0-3) Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) vs Wallace (0-2) Girls. Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (2-1) Maxwell (0-3) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (1-2)
North Platte Comm. College hosting open auditions for Spring play
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Community College theater department will have open auditions for its rendition of the Thornton Wilder play, “The Skin of Our Teeth,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 19. There are parts for six men and six women ages 16 and older. There...
Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure to treat urologic condition
Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first Aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte. Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Great Plains...
Hershey man killed in crash on Highway 30
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a Hershey man was killed in an automobile crash on Sunday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 169 on U.S. Highway 30, in between Hershey and North Platte. Authorities said a sedan driven by Bruce Miller,...
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
Man accused of burglarizing North Platte laundromat, running from police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a laundromat and leading police on a chase. North Platte police said on Dec. 7 at around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at Laundry Zone in the 400 block of E. Leota St. Officers...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
Knights escape with 89-84 win over Raiders
Bruce Carpenter accounted for 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Knights to an 89-84 win over Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference rival Central Community College on Tuesday night. Carpenter connected on 10-of-16 shots from the field, including a clutch basket in the final minute as North...
