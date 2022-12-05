ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Eagle Radio, business partners make donation to Callahan Cancer Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Radio, along with their local business partners, continues to support local organizations, events, and causes. On Tuesday, Eagle Radio donated $500 to the Callahan Cancer Center. The donation represented a portion of the sponsorship dollars from recent contests. The Go Pink Contest and the No Shave November contest on North Platte Post were designed to bring awareness to cancer testing, prevention, and treatment.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School

Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte High takes Shakespeare adaptation to state one-acts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School thespians are ready for state with their one-act adaptation of Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream," set in high school. "Midsummer Night's Prom" is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream set in a high school. As the school prepares for Prom, a lover's triangle complicates everything while the cheerleaders are out to prove they are more than just silly girls. Throw in some magical band kids and chaos takes over.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Area sports schedule for Thursday

Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (1-2) Maxwell (1-2) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (3-0) Sandhills Valley (1-1) vs Sutherland (0-3) Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) vs Wallace (0-2) Girls. Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (2-1) Maxwell (0-3) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (1-2)
GERING, NE
Hershey man killed in crash on Highway 30

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a Hershey man was killed in an automobile crash on Sunday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 169 on U.S. Highway 30, in between Hershey and North Platte. Authorities said a sedan driven by Bruce Miller,...
HERSHEY, NE
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Knights escape with 89-84 win over Raiders

Bruce Carpenter accounted for 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Knights to an 89-84 win over Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference rival Central Community College on Tuesday night. Carpenter connected on 10-of-16 shots from the field, including a clutch basket in the final minute as North...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
