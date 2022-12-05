Read full article on original website
Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring
In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
Costa Mesa voters approve Measure K to support affordable housing for local families and revitalize commercial areas
With the certification of the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election by the Orange County Registrar of Voters and the Costa Mesa City Council, Costa Mesa residents have voted to approve Measure K, the Ordinance to Revitalize Commercial and Industrial Areas and Protect Residential Neighborhoods. Measure K protects residential neighborhoods...
The OC Supervisors will host a Holiday Open House on Dec. 14
The O.C. Board of Supervisors is hosting a 2022 Holiday Open House at their new County Administration North (CAN) Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This event will be located at 400 W. Civic Center Dr., Sixth Floor, in Santa Ana. The Supervisors...
Huntington Beach Police Department investigating homicide
On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to reports of possible shots fired on the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. On arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The...
Santa Ana City Council installation set for Dec. 13
SANTA ANA, Calif. – For the first time in Santa Ana’s 153-year history, a woman will be sworn in as mayor next week, along with three City Councilmembers. In the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election, Santa Ana voters elected Valerie Amezcua as mayor, Benjamin Vazquez to represent City Council Ward 2, Mayor Pro Tem Phil Bacerra to serve another term for City Council Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza to again represent City Council Ward 6. The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmembers serve four-year terms.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 8, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are expected to remain in the 60,...
Cypress police blotter, November 28 to December 4, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. November 28, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
La Palma police blotter, November 23 to November 30, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 23, 2022. Counseling...
Join the Community Walk at your Lakewood park
Get to know more of your neighbors on a family-friendly walk around your local park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walk and talk while enjoying Lakewood’s beautiful parks on a two-mile route. Meet at the park office for light refreshments, water and a map of...
Westmont of Cypress holding Holiday Mixer on December 8, 2022
You are invited to the Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Let’s celebrate the Holiday Season with our friends in the industry at Westmont of Cypress! Join us for a Holiday Mixer with festive beverages and hor’s oeuvres prepared fresh by our culinary team!
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 6, 2022) — Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
Food Distribution Event to take place at Ehlers Event Center on December 10, 2022
On Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., please join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and United across Borders Foundation for a food distribution and resource event at the Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Avenue in Buena Park. Food and...
Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder
Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars
The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
Costa Mesa voters return Mayor Stephens, Council Members Marr, Chavez and Reynolds to the City Council
A new Costa Mesa City Council was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 6 with voters electing John Stephens as Mayor and re-electing Mayor Pro-Tem and District 3 Council Member Andrea Marr, District 4 Council Member Manuel Chavez and District 5 Council Member Arlis Reynolds. “It’s not often that the voters show...
