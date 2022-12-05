Read full article on original website
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring
In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder
Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars
The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.
Seal Beach Police request help identifying Leisure World Senior Community theft suspect
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for committing thefts inside the Leisure World community. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 1:49 am, an unknown male suspect stole a bicycle from the patio of a residence located within the Leisure World community located near 13533 Seal Beach Boulevard.
The Westminster police are trying to identify two purse thieves
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1529 hours the suspects stole the victim’s purse from behind the counter (Westminster Superstore – 15440 Beach Blvd.), which had her wallet and cellphone. Suspect 1: Female, Asian, 30-40 years old, 5’5”, 125 lbs., black long sleeve shirt, pink pants, and sunglasses...
The SAPD needs your help to solve gang crimes that happened on the East Pine St. corridor
The SAPD is asking our community to help their Homicide Detectives with any information that may help solve several gang related homicides that have occurred in the past few years in the East Pine Street corridor. One of those cases is of victim Victoria Barrios who was gun down with...
Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife
Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
Cypress police blotter, November 28 to December 4, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. November 28, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
La Palma police blotter, November 23 to November 30, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 23, 2022. Counseling...
Help Santa Ana’s The Priority Center to assist families in need during the Holidays
Santa Ana’s The Priority Center is hosting their annual “adopt-a-family” holiday program, “Families Helping Families” on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 15362 Graham Street, in Huntington Beach. Families Helping Families is The Priority Center’s annual event that benefits families supported by...
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls
Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
Orange County Historical Society to hear about Company L at the Mexican border and during World War One Thursday, December 8th
The Orange County Historical Society December meeting will highlight Santa Ana’s historic National Guard unit, Company L. Speaker Richard Hartman will discuss their service at the Mexican border and during WWI. Company L of California’s 7th Infantry was called to active duty in June of 1916 (along with the...
Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final
Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over
TUSTIN, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25...
Join the Community Walk at your Lakewood park
Get to know more of your neighbors on a family-friendly walk around your local park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walk and talk while enjoying Lakewood’s beautiful parks on a two-mile route. Meet at the park office for light refreshments, water and a map of...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 8, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are expected to remain in the 60,...
