Nearly 400 philanthropists, business and community members gathered for the Orange County Community Foundation’s 2022 Annual Meeting on Dec. 1. Held in person for the first time since 2019, the event was a celebration of the profound impact of giving in Orange County, across the country and around the world. While addressing the sold-out audience at the Westin South Coast Plaza, OCCF President and CEO Shelley Hoss highlighted the Foundation’s iheartOC Giving Days reaching a landmark milestone of $20 million raised for OC nonprofits since 2015, the launch of the Orange County Social Justice Fund by philanthropist and community leader Keith Swayne, and a 10-year refresh of OCCF’s ConnectOC data on needs and trends in the OC community. The Foundation’s assets grew to $530 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and OCCF is on track to surpass the $1 billion mark in cumulative granting well before its target date in 2024 in honor of its 35th anniversary.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO