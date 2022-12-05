Read full article on original website
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidaysThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022The HD PostVictorville, CA
HD Family Events Winter Wonderland showcasing over 40 local small businesses this SundayThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rateThe HD PostHesperia, CA
DnD Live Productions partnering with Apple Valley Fire for toy driveThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp
Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
Westmont of Cypress holding Holiday Mixer on December 8, 2022
You are invited to the Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Let’s celebrate the Holiday Season with our friends in the industry at Westmont of Cypress! Join us for a Holiday Mixer with festive beverages and hor’s oeuvres prepared fresh by our culinary team!
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
$3.1 million raised at Gala in support of SCFTA
Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert transcended away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980’s New York elegance on Friday, December 2, for the premier charity gala of Orange County. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby was transformed into a luminous garden, with luscious greenery and dim lighting to give an outdoor feel. The angularity of the Fire Bird art installation was used to represent the myriad of angles that comprise the Brooklyn Bridge, transforming the terrace into a geometric celebration of the New York skyline.
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Food Distribution Event to take place at Ehlers Event Center on December 10, 2022
On Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., please join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and United across Borders Foundation for a food distribution and resource event at the Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Avenue in Buena Park. Food and...
Join the Community Walk at your Lakewood park
Get to know more of your neighbors on a family-friendly walk around your local park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walk and talk while enjoying Lakewood’s beautiful parks on a two-mile route. Meet at the park office for light refreshments, water and a map of...
Help Santa Ana’s The Priority Center to assist families in need during the Holidays
Santa Ana’s The Priority Center is hosting their annual “adopt-a-family” holiday program, “Families Helping Families” on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 15362 Graham Street, in Huntington Beach. Families Helping Families is The Priority Center’s annual event that benefits families supported by...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 8, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are expected to remain in the 60,...
Winter Thoroughbred meet commences Friday; Starlet to be run December 10, Los Alamitos Futurity December 17
The six-day Winter thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Dec. 9. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The Winter meet will be highlighted by a pair of graded events for 2-year-olds – the Grade I, $300,000-guaranteed Starlet...
Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final
Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
The OC Supervisors will host a Holiday Open House on Dec. 14
The O.C. Board of Supervisors is hosting a 2022 Holiday Open House at their new County Administration North (CAN) Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This event will be located at 400 W. Civic Center Dr., Sixth Floor, in Santa Ana. The Supervisors...
Orange County Historical Society to hear about Company L at the Mexican border and during World War One Thursday, December 8th
The Orange County Historical Society December meeting will highlight Santa Ana’s historic National Guard unit, Company L. Speaker Richard Hartman will discuss their service at the Mexican border and during WWI. Company L of California’s 7th Infantry was called to active duty in June of 1916 (along with the...
Cypress, Foothill and JSerra boys capture Thursday tournament victories
CYPRESS 56, LA SERNA 52: The Centurions (3-4) bounced back Thursday night with a victory at the Sonora Tournament. Cypress was led by Jonah Kim with 17 points, Jonas Hanson with 15 points and Mickey Kadowaki and Hayden Roberts with seven points each,. La Serna (5-2) was led by Daniel...
Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction
2022 San Juan Winter Sports Preview
Donors, nonprofit partners, and business leaders working together for OC
Nearly 400 philanthropists, business and community members gathered for the Orange County Community Foundation’s 2022 Annual Meeting on Dec. 1. Held in person for the first time since 2019, the event was a celebration of the profound impact of giving in Orange County, across the country and around the world. While addressing the sold-out audience at the Westin South Coast Plaza, OCCF President and CEO Shelley Hoss highlighted the Foundation’s iheartOC Giving Days reaching a landmark milestone of $20 million raised for OC nonprofits since 2015, the launch of the Orange County Social Justice Fund by philanthropist and community leader Keith Swayne, and a 10-year refresh of OCCF’s ConnectOC data on needs and trends in the OC community. The Foundation’s assets grew to $530 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and OCCF is on track to surpass the $1 billion mark in cumulative granting well before its target date in 2024 in honor of its 35th anniversary.
Baffert enters trio in Grade 1, $300,000 Starlet Stakes
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will have three opportunities to win the $300,000-guaranteed Starlet – the final Grade I of 2022 for 2-year-old fillies – for a sixth consecutive year Saturday at Los Alamitos. The race at 1 1/16 miles is being offered locally for the ninth...
Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project
OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over
TUSTIN, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25...
