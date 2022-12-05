ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

localocnews.com

Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp

Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Westmont of Cypress holding Holiday Mixer on December 8, 2022

You are invited to the Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Let’s celebrate the Holiday Season with our friends in the industry at Westmont of Cypress! Join us for a Holiday Mixer with festive beverages and hor’s oeuvres prepared fresh by our culinary team!
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

$3.1 million raised at Gala in support of SCFTA

Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert transcended away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980’s New York elegance on Friday, December 2, for the premier charity gala of Orange County. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby was transformed into a luminous garden, with luscious greenery and dim lighting to give an outdoor feel. The angularity of the Fire Bird art installation was used to represent the myriad of angles that comprise the Brooklyn Bridge, transforming the terrace into a geometric celebration of the New York skyline.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Join the Community Walk at your Lakewood park

Get to know more of your neighbors on a family-friendly walk around your local park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walk and talk while enjoying Lakewood’s beautiful parks on a two-mile route. Meet at the park office for light refreshments, water and a map of...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final

Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

The OC Supervisors will host a Holiday Open House on Dec. 14

The O.C. Board of Supervisors is hosting a 2022 Holiday Open House at their new County Administration North (CAN) Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This event will be located at 400 W. Civic Center Dr., Sixth Floor, in Santa Ana. The Supervisors...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress, Foothill and JSerra boys capture Thursday tournament victories

CYPRESS 56, LA SERNA 52: The Centurions (3-4) bounced back Thursday night with a victory at the Sonora Tournament. Cypress was led by Jonah Kim with 17 points, Jonas Hanson with 15 points and Mickey Kadowaki and Hayden Roberts with seven points each,. La Serna (5-2) was led by Daniel...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

2022 San Juan Winter Sports Preview

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Donors, nonprofit partners, and business leaders working together for OC

Nearly 400 philanthropists, business and community members gathered for the Orange County Community Foundation’s 2022 Annual Meeting on Dec. 1. Held in person for the first time since 2019, the event was a celebration of the profound impact of giving in Orange County, across the country and around the world. While addressing the sold-out audience at the Westin South Coast Plaza, OCCF President and CEO Shelley Hoss highlighted the Foundation’s iheartOC Giving Days reaching a landmark milestone of $20 million raised for OC nonprofits since 2015, the launch of the Orange County Social Justice Fund by philanthropist and community leader Keith Swayne, and a 10-year refresh of OCCF’s ConnectOC data on needs and trends in the OC community. The Foundation’s assets grew to $530 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and OCCF is on track to surpass the $1 billion mark in cumulative granting well before its target date in 2024 in honor of its 35th anniversary.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Baffert enters trio in Grade 1, $300,000 Starlet Stakes

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will have three opportunities to win the $300,000-guaranteed Starlet – the final Grade I of 2022 for 2-year-old fillies – for a sixth consecutive year Saturday at Los Alamitos. The race at 1 1/16 miles is being offered locally for the ninth...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over

TUSTIN, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

