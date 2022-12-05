Read full article on original website
WVNews
Glenville State University to participate in statewide 'Be the One' initiative
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University is participating in the “Be The One” Initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia college and university campuses. The initiative is the first of its kind and will focus on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective,...
WVNews
The grid is under attack
We don’t yet know who attacked an electricity substation in North Carolina, blacking out 45,000 customers, or why they did it. Whatever their motivation, they shot a few holes in the very idea of the grid. Our electricity grids are founded on two basic principles. First, networks provide resiliency...
WVNews
Wisp Resort is another ideal Appalachian winter destination
The Appalachian region offers a plethora of options for entertainment and thrills during the winter season. Wisp Resort is no exception. Located at Deep Creek Lake, Wisp Resort has welcomed skiers and snowboarders in the Western Maryland mountains since 1955.
WVNews
A new tool to enhance government transparency
Understanding government can be challenging enough. But it’s made more difficult if our leaders don’t want us to know the information, especially when it comes to how they are spending our hard-earned tax dollars. While some West Virginia lawmakers are no friends of transparency, Auditor J.B. McCuskey clearly...
WVNews
Aubrey Griffin helps No. 6 UConn hold off Princeton 69-64
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead sixth-ranked UConn to a 69-64 victory over Princeton on Thursday. UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint.
