ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Here's How to Keep Winter Utility Bills Down as Energy Costs Rise

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCbBV_0jY6bis400

Energy costs are on a forward march this winter, as home heating costs will rise by 28% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

That should steam U.S. consumers who are already confronting high inflation and high-interest rates for in-demand commodities like food, gas, and automobiles.

“For the time being, nearly everyone in the United States can expect to pay significantly more on their heating and energy bills this winter, which we can partly attribute to the sweltering summer we just had,” said Kindred Homes chief marketing officer Carol Horton.

In order to power air conditioning this summer as Americans sought solace from the third-hottest summer on record, electric providers burned through a sizable amount of their natural gas reserves, Horton said. “Combine that with the lasting effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has put pressure on global energy supplies,” she added.

Additionally, the high demand for natural gas has further boosted prices.

“Natural gas has been in demand since earlier this year, which has caused prices to go up and as we get into the colder months, the demand for it only grows,” said TopCashback.com consumer analyst Rebecca Gramuglia.

How to Cope With Rising Home Heating Costs

While consumers can’t control big-picture issues like energy capacity and natural gas demand, they can control the amount of cash they spend on monthly energy bills.

Start that process with these home heating bill-saving tips from energy industry experts.

Lower the temperature in your home. Adjusting the temperature setting on your home’s thermostat by just a couple of degrees can impact the bottom line of your heating bill, allowing you to save at a time when it would usually be rising.

“The U.S. Department of Energy has even reported that a home can conserve up to 10% of its energy usage by adapting to its thermostat being 10 to 15 degrees cooler for eight hours a day,” said Hippo home insights expert Courtney Klosterman. “While eight hours sounds like a long time, try this out when no one is home or at night when you are able to keep doors closed and members of your household can stay toasty warm under thick blankets.”

Get a smart thermostat. Smart thermometers are quickly becoming a game-changer when it comes to being able to have a positive, direct effect on your home’s energy bills as well as its energy usage.

“Do your research on the different brands and models because depending on the needs of your home, you can customize your experience,” Klosterman said. “Some smart thermostats learn your habits and preferences, others require you to set a schedule that automatically adjusts to the most energy-efficient temperature setting for your home at any given time.”

Leverage Mother Nature. Take advantage of free heat by letting the sun in your home.

“Use the sun in your favor and open your curtains and blinds during the daytime so you can take advantage of the sun’s natural ability to heat your home,” Klosterman added. “Letting in the sunlight during the day can translate to more heat which can help you keep the heater off, and keep your bills from going up.”

At night, close your curtains. “Just as windows can let in the sunlight, they can also be a source of heat loss,” Klosterman said. “Depending on their age or condition, and because they don’t benefit from the insulation that your walls do, they may let a draft in.”

Adjust your heater. You can also lower the temperature of your hot water heater.

“Water heaters are frequently factory-set to 170 degrees. Lowering it to 120 degrees will provide you with a hot shower while saving you money,” Horton said. “Long term, invest in better insulation and seal up any openings in your home to keep the heat in. Installing new insulation is a more expensive option, but if you own your home and intend to stay there for a long time, it may be worth the extra money.”

Get an energy audit of your home. You can easily find a qualified contractor to perform an energy audit, which starts at $100. The contractor can evaluate your home’s energy usage and identify weak points that exist to reduce the guesswork of where to target home improvements.

“The Energy Star website will list qualified contractors in your area and these audits are now eligible for a tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act,” said energy technology company Elevation CEO Greg Fasullo.

Check for perks and discounts. It’s also easy to fund rebate programs available from your utility company.

“Varying by state, utility companies will generally have incentives to make home improvements that will conserve energy,” Fasullo told TheStreet. “Use the rebate finder to start your research.”

Don’t forget to address the “bones “of the house. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates homeowners can save an average of 15% on their heating and cooling costs by upgrading their insulation alone.

“It’s one of the first upgrades homeowners should consider when looking to make their homes more energy efficient,” Fasullo noted.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
90K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy