Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Centre Daily
2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections
I just finished putting up my Christmas tree, which means two things. First, my wife and stepdaughter need to hurry up and finalize their Christmas lists. When I began analyzing the NFL draft over a decade ago many probably believed I was nuts for posting mock drafts before the college football or NFL season was even over.
Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer
Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Doug Pederson Hopes Andre Cisco Can Return To ‘Solidify’ Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their pass defense take small, but noticeable, steps back seemingly every week over the last two months. But no week was like last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Lions had receivers run to open zones and by defensive backs with ease as Jared Goff remained relatively clean and untouched in the pocket. To rebound from such a beating, the Jaguars are hoping the potential return of starting safety Andre Cisco can light a spark.
Centre Daily
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
Centre Daily
‘Watch the Eagles’: New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
The Dallas Cowboys public pursuit of free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been well-documented. With potential wide receiver issues due to off-season roster moves and injuries looming, OBJ was linked to the Cowboys before the season ever started. But Dallas wasn't the only landing spot that was speculated on....
Centre Daily
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
Centre Daily
Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
Centre Daily
George Kittle Sizes Up Brock Purdy
SANTA CLARA -- George Kittle was asked to size up rookie quarterback Brock Purdy today in the 49ers locker room. Here's what Kittle said. Q: What has it been like this week with Brock as your quarterback?. KITTLE: "He knows the offense really well. He has adjusted to taking all...
Centre Daily
Broncos Call on TE Okwuegbunam to ‘Potentially Help’ vs. Chiefs
Albert Okwuegbunam is coming out of mothballs for Sunday's home meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. The dog-housed Denver Broncos tight end, who hasn't caught a pass since Oct. 6, could "potentially help" the team's injury-ruined offense, per its mastermind. "We have to [activate Okwuegbunam]—it’s all hands on deck," Broncos...
Centre Daily
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL’s More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric
According to one metric, the Cleveland Browns are operating their offense with two of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been vital for this offense. The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's...
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Panthers Preview: Ken Walker III & DK Metcalf Injury Update
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers from Lumen Field on Sunday. ... with some injury issues to deal with. The Seahawks are within striking distance of postseason play with much thanks to the performance of quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage. In week 13, the...
Centre Daily
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Falcons Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder Set for Big Opportunity
Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. A phrase some have been wanting to hear since the offseason finally came true Thursday, when it was officially revealed that Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota under center for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When Ridder trots onto the field...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: CJ Onyechi, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Pointing Out Obvious, Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: T.D. Roof, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts vs. Cowboys, Q&A. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More. Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their gut reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ embarrassing...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver, Penn State Nittany Lions
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0