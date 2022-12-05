Ja Morant nears next step in signature shoe deal with Nike

Reports of Ja Morant becoming the next Nike athlete to get his own signature shoe began over the summer, but now the Grizzlies superstar has moved closer to having them on his feet.

Shams Charania, an NBA insider with the Athletic, reported on Monday that Nike had officially split with Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who had his own signature shoe deal. Shortly after that, Charania also reported that Morant would be the next to get a signature sneaker.

Morant visited the Nike World Headquarters in August, and several members of Morant’s personal team posted from Oregon social media. In addition, Nike has issued a casting call for a commercial with multiple filming dates next week that features a Morant body double.

Charania noted in his latest report that the parties have been working on a signature shoe for “several months.”

Morant was also featured in a Nike commercial during his rookie season for the Nike Adapt 2.0 basketball sneaker, which does not have laces. He often wears Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant signature shoes during Grizzlies games.

Soon, that will change.