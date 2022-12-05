Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
McNamara Opens Up About Michigan Experience
Although former University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a new home in Iowa, it's clear that there's still some bitterness about the way things transpired during his time in Ann Arbor. Losing your starting role to a younger guy is never an easy pill to swallow, but McNamara...
Why does 13-0 Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class rank so low?
ANN ARBOR – By the time Michigan’s 13-0 football team takes the field against TCU on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, most of the Wolverines’ 2023 recruits will have already inked their national letters of intent during the early signing period (Dec. 21-Dec. 23).
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Detroit News
2022 Detroit News All-North Football Team
The Detroit News presents its All-North high school football team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, 90-75: Game thread replay
Game 9: Michigan basketball (5-3) vs. Minnesota (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) When: 9 p.m. Thursday. Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis. ...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
saturdaytradition.com
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
WNEM
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
MLive.com
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Morning Sun
Next court date for former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
The next court date is scheduled for a former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle. Arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on Dec. 7, Kyle Garrett Rasmussen 41, of Metamora, is due back on Dec. 21 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Nanci Grant. Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-3 District Court, and the case was bound over.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview
According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
