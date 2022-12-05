ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WolverineDigest

McNamara Opens Up About Michigan Experience

Although former University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a new home in Iowa, it's clear that there's still some bitterness about the way things transpired during his time in Ann Arbor. Losing your starting role to a younger guy is never an easy pill to swallow, but McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

2022 Detroit News All-North Football Team

The Detroit News presents its All-North high school football team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1240 WJIM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
WNEM

Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Next court date for former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen

The next court date is scheduled for a former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle. Arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on Dec. 7, Kyle Garrett Rasmussen 41, of Metamora, is due back on Dec. 21 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Nanci Grant. Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-3 District Court, and the case was bound over.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
ANN ARBOR, MI

