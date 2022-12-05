ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Why a Princess Price Hike May Soon Hit Royal Caribbean, Carnival

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Cruise-ship passengers' expectations change over time.

A cruise used to be an escape from the world, where it was accepted that communication with anyone left at home would be minimal. In fact, not all that long ago using a cellphone at sea was impossible, and service in ports was unreliable and expensive.

For the past few years, cruise-line passengers have demanded more. Parents want to stay in touch with kids who aren't cruising with them, people want to be able to use their phones as they do on land, and some people even work from cruise ships.

All these have been enabled as the cruise lines have offered internet packages. In a broad sense, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) - Get Free Report various brands sell internet packages. Generally, but varying by both company and brand, these packages are sold on a per-day, per-device basis.

Prices for these services have been relatively stable because the cruise lines know that onboard internet ranges from decent to useless. Royal Caribbean calls its Voom service the "fastest internet at sea," but that's sort of like having the best gas station sushi or being the best basketball player in the Ivy League -- it's relative.

Now, Carnival and Royal Caribbean have taken steps to improve their internet speeds with Royal Caribbean adding Starlink on its namesake brand and Celebrity and Carnival making its own efforts to improve speeds as well.

So far, those changes have not come with price increases, but a recent move by Carnival's Princess line suggests that that won't be the case for long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIe8i_0jY6bJ0100
Shutterstock

Carnival's Princess Posts Huge Internet Price Increase

Carnival's Princess line caters to an older clientele compared with the family audience served by the company's namesake brand. The line has generally been considered to offer higher-quality internet than most cruise lines, but it's possible that was a function of demand.

Older passengers may have purchased internet less often and used it less when they logged in. That has likely changed over time as smartphones have become ubiquitous and work/vacation barriers have eroded, making internet more essential for more people.

No matter the reason, Carnival's Princess line has decided to dramatically lift its WiFi prices.

"Currently costing just $9.99 per day for the single-device plan, which can be used for 24 hours of unlimited use, guests will pay $15 per day from Feb. 20. That means a massive $50 extra for a 10-day cruise," CruiseHive reported.

And passengers buying a four-device plan will see a proportionally bigger price hike.

"The most significant price increase is for the four-device plan. Currently costing just $14.99 per day, the new price will go up to $40 per plan. For one cabin, the price difference is a staggering $250 for a 10-day cruise," the website reported.

Princess customers can escape the increase by buying a bundled fare that includes WiFi. Those fares often, but not always, come with a significant discount over the a la carte price.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean May Follow

Royal Caribbean has begun adding Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink internet to all ships in its namesake and Celebrity fleets.

The service has been deployed on select ships and the company is still using the Voom brand name. The cruise line has not increased prices despite the new service generally performing much faster than one it is replacing.

Carnival has opted not to install Starlink, but it has taken steps to improve its internet offering, according to Vice President Luis Terife, Cruise Industry News reported.

“We have seen a significant increase in guest utilization, across the board, but especially with a higher emphasis on our premium plans,” he said. “We are adjusting to guest-usage patterns by allowing a more balanced upload versus download experience.”

Better experiences generally involve higher prices. In a broad sense, the cruise industry tends to be a copycat business, where one brand doing something leads others to follow. We saw that recently as a wave of cruise lines followed each other in raising onboard daily-gratuity prices.

Carnival may effectively be sending out a test by raising prices on Princess. If customers don't balk, higher WiFi prices are likely to follow on other brands.

Royal Caribbean has not said much about its Starlink rollout and may be waiting until it's complete to disclose any pricing changes.

It's also possible, albeit not that likely, that since Starlink costs the cruise lines less than its previous service, the cruise line holds prices steady, raising profits while giving customers a better product at the original price.

Comments / 7

Related
TheStreet

After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, What I've Learned About Tipping

Tipping has always been a mostly voluntary practice that's supposed to be about customers rewarding service personnel for providing good service. The problem is that restaurants generally consider tips part of wages and don't pay their waiters minimum wage (and that's legal in most places). That makes tipping, while it's usually still optional, a lot more required.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Gets One Big Thing Wrong

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have faced staffing issues since the pandemic began. Part of that can be blamed on logistics. It's not easy to staff dozens of ships that had been operating with skeleton crews after a roughly 18-month shutdown at a time when acquiring visas for workers has taken longer than usual.
Thrillist

These Are the Best Cruise Ships in 2022, According to Cruise Experts

Just because cruise travel is back doesn't mean we're traveling on any old cruise ship. We want the crème de la crème, naturally. And according to the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, that's the Norwegian Prima. The 3,099-person capacity vessel, which boasts a 24-hour butler service and three-level...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change

People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea

A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

I've Taken 19 Solo Royal Caribbean Cruises: 4 Things You Need to Know

While Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Free Report commercials show a mix of families and couples having fun, visiting exotic ports, and enjoying each other's company, some people actually cruise by themselves. Perhaps showing me eating dinner by myself, having a drink at a lively bar alone, or footage of me walking around in a port by myself doesn't present the right image for a commercial, but solo cruising is a popular thing.
TheStreet

More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes

Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings

The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
TheStreet

Norwegian Raises a Key Fee; Royal Caribbean, Carnival Might Follow

When you buy a cabin on Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, that's your ticket to get on board, but it's not a complete price. When you book a cruise you pay your core fare, along with taxes and port fees.
TheStreet

Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
90K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy