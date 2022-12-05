Read full article on original website
Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati. Doing so won't be an easy task by any...
2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections
I just finished putting up my Christmas tree, which means two things. First, my wife and stepdaughter need to hurry up and finalize their Christmas lists. When I began analyzing the NFL draft over a decade ago many probably believed I was nuts for posting mock drafts before the college football or NFL season was even over.
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team
Through three-quarters of the season, Pro Football Focus has multiple Cleveland Browns players all All-Pro. Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett both were on the first team, while Nick Chubb was on the second team. It has been another exceptional year for Bitonio who continues to be one of the best...
Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL’s More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric
According to one metric, the Cleveland Browns are operating their offense with two of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been vital for this offense. The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's...
What Schedule and Tight Games Say for Bears Coaches
There are objective and subjective ways to measure what kind of a coaching job a staff has done. Wins and losses are the way owners measure it. When a team is in the Bears' situation and dumped talent to correct the salary cap in a rebuild, the coaching staff is operating with a hand behind its back and mere wins and losses don't suffice.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
2021 NFL Draft Re-Do: Falcons Still Take Kyle Pitts?
If the Atlanta Falcons had to do the 2021 NFL Draft all over again, knowing what they know now, do they still make the same selection in the first round?. The 33rd Team thinks the Falcons would still draft Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick. The first three picks went as follows in 33rd Team's revised draft.
NFL Draft Profile: Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver, Penn State Nittany Lions

NFL Draft Profile: T.D. Roof, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts vs. Cowboys, Q&A. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More. Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their gut reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' embarrassing...
Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’
Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
