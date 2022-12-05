ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL moves start time of Week 15 game between Patriots-Raiders

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL announced Monday that the New England Patriots will no longer square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in front of a national television audience later this month.

The Week 15 game, originally slated for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, was flexed back to a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will instead take the primetime slot.

The Patriots have lost their last two games to the Vikings and Bills, which were both nationally televised contests on Thanksgiving and this past Thursday night.

New England is 6-6 and Las Vegas is 5-7. Both teams are currently battling to secure a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots next game comes on Monday, Dec. 12, versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

