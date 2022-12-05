Read full article on original website
The Revival of the Fighting Game Community
Fighting games are a peculiar genre, not quite like anything else. While other games have their own terminology and player bases, fighting games are the only genre of video game where its rich history is practically a part of the barrier to entry. Terminology like Dragon Punch, Tiger Knee, DHC, Okizeme, and Meaty are all necessary terms to learn for players looking to break into the genre as a whole. So why is it that one of the most mechanically demanding and hard to get into genres of video games is also one of the most close knit communities around?
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Playable Platforms
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization has officially released. Originally a project by Erik Rempan, the game is an indie roguelite city-builder that requires some strategy to survive. But what platforms is it playable on?. While the game primarily revolves around city building, the fantastical world of Kainga is filled with different...
PlayStation Holiday Restock: Best Place to Find One in December 2022
Looking to pick up a PlayStation 5 this holiday season? Here are the best places to find one this December 2022. PlayStation 5 consoles can be found more frequently out in the wild compared to the months following its release. That said, with Christmas fast-approaching, demand is sure to get a little higher, meaning we could once again see stocks dwindling - and fast.
Pokémon GO Arlo December 2022: How to Beat
In Pokémon GO, trainers can take on the nefarious Team Rocket. Before taking on the big bad Giovanni, trainers must first win battles against the other three Team Rocket leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. With each new month, the leaders of Team Rocket will switch up their team of Pokémon. Those that are not well prepared can find themselves being easily beaten by Team Rocket. Here are some of the best counters to the leader Arlo during the month of December.
The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2022
The best fiction released this year reminded us to value our relationships with one another, no matter what form they take. These books emphasized how we are shaped by the people who surround us, as well as those who are no longer physically present but whose memories we continue to carry. They are stories about friendship and love, growing up and growing older, loss and living, all centered on characters reckoning with how their people do and do not show up for them. There’s a bruising portrait of grief told through an adult daughter remembering her mother, a gritty account of a young woman who forms a community at the depths of her loneliness, a celebration of friendship between two creative geniuses, and more. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2022.
‘Avatar’ to debut on TV ahead of the long-anticipated ‘The Way of Water’ release
For the first time since its release 13 years ago, audiences will have a chance to watch “Avatar” without doing more than changing the channel. ABC announced Thursday that the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster will air on TV for the first time this month. The film’s long-anticipated sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released Dec. 16.
