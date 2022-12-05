ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eenews.net

House approves defense, water projects bill

The House on Thursday afternoon sent the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to the Senate floor for consideration next week. The legislation, which passed the House 350-80, carries a number of energy and environment riders, including authorizing billions of dollars for water infrastructure projects and environmental cleanups (E&E Daily, Dec. 7).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
cdrecycler.com

EPA proposes PFAS policies for reporting and pollution reduction

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new policies to improve per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) reporting and pollution reduction. The agency has released a memorandum to states on how to use the nation’s bedrock clean water permitting program to protect against PFAS pollution. The guidance outlines how states...
MICHIGAN STATE
eenews.net

IRS takes aim at conservation easement tax loophole

This story was updated at 3:08 p.m. EST. Tax breaks for conserving privately owned land could face much stricter scrutiny under new regulations proposed by the IRS. The Treasury Department and the IRS announced the new rules Tuesday, part of an effort to end the yearslong battle — both in courtrooms and on Capitol Hill — over whether some private landowners have turned conservation easement tax incentives into abusive tax shelters.
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

Lobbyists swarmed to clinch Jackson water crisis funds

Law and lobby firms rushed to secure millions of federal dollars for Jackson, Miss. — or win the city’s business — in the aftermath of more than 150,000 residents being left without safe drinking water this summer. At stake are tens of millions in federal aid to...
JACKSON, MS
eenews.net

5th Circuit may back Biden social cost of carbon

A federal appeals court appeared poised Wednesday to uphold the Biden administration’s use of an interim climate metric to estimate the costs of rising greenhouse gas emissions. In oral arguments, a three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seemed skeptical that Republican-led states challenging the federal...
LOUISIANA STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
eenews.net

Deal at N.J. Superfund site draws fire

An agreement on cleanup measures at one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites is drawing blowback from some environmental advocates skeptical of provisions within the deal. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that the German chemical manufacturer BASF would settle claims for damages done to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Grist

Democrats introduce sweeping plastics bill

It’s Monday, December 5, and congressional Democrats have introduced a new bill to restrict plastic production. As international negotiators began hammering out the details of a global plastics treaty last week, legislators in the United States were busy unveiling a domestic policy to address the plastic pollution crisis. A...
LOUISIANA STATE
eenews.net

What’s next for Manchin’s permitting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t giving up on trying to pass his overhaul of federal environmental rules, but the changes he’s made to the bill may have further alienated Democrats while doing little to assuage skeptical Republicans. It leaves Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, with slim chances of getting...
ALABAMA STATE
The North Coast Citizen

Ballot 114: AG asks Oregon Supreme Court to review decision 'immediately'

Following the Dec. 6 decision by Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County to prevent enforcement of Ballot Measure 114, the Oregon Department of Justice today filed a mandamus petition asking the Oregon Supreme Court to review the decision immediately. The gun safety law, approved by the voters last month by way of the initiative petition process, was originally set to go into effect tomorrow (Thursday), but the ruling in Harney County currently puts a stop to that. ...
OREGON STATE
Route Fifty

Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill

The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio recreational marijuana bill gets hearing

(The Center Press) – With less than a month left in Ohio’s legislative session, a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use will need to move quickly to become law. House Bill 382, introduced more than a year ago, received its first hearing earlier this week. The hearing included only sponsor testimony. “We’ve reached a...
OHIO STATE

