ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit

PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows. One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up

BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine GOP lays out plan against groups targeting state's lobster industry

HALLOWELL, Maine — Maine Republican senators and representatives announced their legislative priorities to protect lobstermen on Tuesday, one day before the legislative session begins in Augusta. Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, is the House minority leader and a lobsterman. The re-elected state representative is politically active in supporting...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine is well below normal snow totals

MAINE, USA — The words cold and snowy could normally describe a Maine December but this year is anything but normal. So where is all of the snow?. If we take a look around the U.S., the most snow is sitting in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies. Some areas of the West have over 30 inches of snowfall on the ground.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sen. King switches gears to Prof. King for a day

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in an American government class at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) had the valuable opportunity to Zoom in with Sen. Angus King to talk politics and Congress on Wednesday. Some topics in the lecture covered climate change, abortion, cyber security, and free community college...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wardens, sheriffs search for missing Saint George woman

SAINT GEORGE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and the Knox County Sherriff's Office are trying to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George, Maine. In a news release, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said the woman was reported missing by her husband Paul LaPorte on Wednesday after he woke up to find his wife was not home.
SAINT GEORGE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy