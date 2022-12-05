Read full article on original website
Related
Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit
PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows. One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18...
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
Maine leaders respond to emergency energy bill rejection
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills' emergency energy plan, known as the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan, failed to pass Wednesday night, leaving Democrats frustrated and concerned. "There will be people that will do things that are extraordinary, and we will have people end up dying because of it...
Report: Bath Iron Works generates major impact on Maine economy
BATH, Maine — A recent report is shedding light on just how much of an economic impact General Dynamics Bath Iron Works has on Maine's economy. The third-party analysis was done by the University of Southern Maine's Center for Business and Economic Research. The report revealed Bath Iron Works...
Maine GOP lays out plan against groups targeting state's lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine — Maine Republican senators and representatives announced their legislative priorities to protect lobstermen on Tuesday, one day before the legislative session begins in Augusta. Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, is the House minority leader and a lobsterman. The re-elected state representative is politically active in supporting...
Maine is well below normal snow totals
MAINE, USA — The words cold and snowy could normally describe a Maine December but this year is anything but normal. So where is all of the snow?. If we take a look around the U.S., the most snow is sitting in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies. Some areas of the West have over 30 inches of snowfall on the ground.
Donate to help fill 'Ouchie Box' for Maine children's cancer program
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The "Ouchie Box" was born as a way to keep kids and teens excited about visiting it after a medical procedure, treatment, or any follow-up at the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. It's a way for them to have something to look forward to. According to...
Emergency winter energy relief plan fails to pass in Maine Senate
AUGUSTA, Maine — After passing in the Maine House of Representatives, Gov. Janet Mills' emergency winter energy relief plan failed to clear the Senate on Wednesday. The Maine Senate voted 21-8 in favor of the bill, but because it didn't clear a two-thirds majority, it failed to pass. Senate...
Despite mother nature being uncooperative, Maine ski areas kick off the season
NEWRY, Maine — “We’re two days removed from an unsettled weather pattern, and the skiing is just fantastic," Luc Burns, Director of Marketing at Sunday River, said. "Kudos to our entire mountain operations team. Doesn’t matter how good the equipment is if you don’t have the right team running it.”
Sen. King switches gears to Prof. King for a day
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in an American government class at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) had the valuable opportunity to Zoom in with Sen. Angus King to talk politics and Congress on Wednesday. Some topics in the lecture covered climate change, abortion, cyber security, and free community college...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Maine’s political leadership is becoming more diverse
MAINE, USA — When Jill Duson made Maine political history over 20 years ago, she was the first and only Black woman on Portland’s school board and later its city council. When she takes office Wednesday, she’ll be among five Black state lawmakers, four of whom are women.
Daughter of Maine's 1st Black legislator named House speaker
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation's whitest state.
Send NEWS CENTER Maine your favorite holiday lights!
MAINE, Maine — Mainers know the obvious — and spectacular — stops on their annual quest to see holiday lights: Northern Lights at L.L Bean in Freeport and Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay likely top the list. But festive light displays fill the...
Wardens, sheriffs search for missing Saint George woman
SAINT GEORGE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service and the Knox County Sherriff's Office are trying to locate 71-year-old Francine Laporte of Saint George, Maine. In a news release, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti said the woman was reported missing by her husband Paul LaPorte on Wednesday after he woke up to find his wife was not home.
Maine looking to improve mental health care for intellectually and developmentally disabled
AUGUSTA, Maine — The State of Maine is looking to enhance and improve the mental health and crisis services it provides for a population that is often overlooked: those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD. On Monday, December 5, the Maine Office of Aging and Disability Services, the...
Maine universities look to carbon footprint calculators to mitigate individual climate impacts
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Fighting climate change can take a bit of soul-searching. Dr. Charles Tilburg heads the University of New England’s marine and environmental programs and encourages his students, like freshman Miranda Carrabba, to find their carbon footprint. "You can’t make any changes until you know what effect...
Maine Things To Do | Gingerbread House Contest, Skate With Santa, holiday craft fairs
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11. When: Begins Friday at 5 p.m. Winthrop Historical Society Christmas Through The Ages Walking Tour. When: 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. When: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m. Skate With Santa. Where: University of New England, Biddeford. When: 11 a.m. to 12:30...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0