Osceola County, FL

Osceola County deputies searching for missing, ‘endangered’ 13-year-old girl

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a 13-year-old girl whom they say is ‘missing and endangered.’’

Deputies said Dakota Barrett, 13, was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday walking toward Pleasant Hill Road in the Eagle Meadow area of Kissimmee.

She was wearing a black sweater and pink sweatpants, and has long purple hair.

Anyone in contact with Dakota or who has information on her location is asked to call 407-348-222 or dial 911.

