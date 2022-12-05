NFL flexes Giants Commanders to 'SNF;' Bills-Dolphins 1 of 3 Week 15 games moved to Saturday

The NFL on Monday flexed a Week 15 matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC.

The New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game initially slated for prime time on Dec. 15 will now be played at 4:05 ET on Fox. The league also announced three Saturday matchups for Dec. 14.

The Indianapolis Colts will play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens will Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in a high-stakes AFC East matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.