ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL flexes Giants Commanders to 'SNF;' Bills-Dolphins 1 of 3 Week 15 games moved to Saturday

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

The NFL on Monday flexed a Week 15 matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC.

The New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game initially slated for prime time on Dec. 15 will now be played at 4:05 ET on Fox. The league also announced three Saturday matchups for Dec. 14.

The Indianapolis Colts will play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens will Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in a high-stakes AFC East matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start advice for Week 14 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 14 lineups!. Cousins is having easily the least efficient (6.5 YPA) season of his career since he became a full-time starter in a truly bizarre Minnesota season when they're somehow 10-2 despite a measly +10 point differential. The Vikings would be an NFL-worst 1-11 if every one-score game were flipped this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mayfield's stunning comeback is what makes sports great

This week’s NFL ratings will show that an average of around 8 million people watched Thursday night’s Rams-Raiders classic on Amazon. But when Baker Mayfield started the Rams’ penultimate drive, down 16-3 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, the entire viewing audience probably consisted entirely of Rams fans, Raiders fans, desperate Thursday night gamblers and me … and I was paying about as much attention to the game as Al Michaels, who sounded like he was phoning it in from the Men’s Grill at Riviera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy