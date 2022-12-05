ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Provide Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Game

The Boston Celtics will be without Al Horford on Monday night while Malcolm Brogdon is questionable to face the Toronto Raptors

The Boston Celtics will be a little shorthanded Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors.

Al Horford will have the night off with lower back stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon. Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Both players played on Sunday for the Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets.

Marcus Smart will be back in the lineup after a one-game absence Sunday night. He'll slide back into his starting point guard spot for the Celtics.

Robert Williams III is nearing a return but has yet to be cleared to play following offseason surgery on his left knee. Danilo Gallinari is out too following an ACL tear over the summer.

Toronto is in somewhat better shape with Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. the only major absences for Monday. Juancho Hernangomez is doubtful to play with a right ankle sprain.

The Raptors had opened as +1.5 favorites earlier in the day, but Boston's absences have moved the line to -1.5 in favor of Toronto.

