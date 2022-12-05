Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver receives $25M in funding from the Federal Government to support the largest project undertaken by Vancouver's Jewish Community

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

Today, the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver (JCC) is pleased to announce that it has received $25 million in support from the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage. The funding will be used for the redevelopment of the 3.3-acre property at West 41st and Oak Street in Vancouver, BC. It will support the transformation of the JCC into a state-of-the-art, multigenerational community hub in the Oakridge area with more childcare spaces, expanded seniors programs, arts and cultural spaces, and an expanded Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre to enhance the lives of Lower Mainland residents. The project will be built to high environmental design standards.

“The Government of Canada stands with Jewish communities across Canada and around the world. Today’s investment is part of our commitment to an inclusive Canada that is strong and proud of its diversity. Supporting cultural facilities is essential, not only to retain their viability today, but to help them flourish for generations to come,” said the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “We are proud that our support for the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver will strengthen Holocaust education, improve accessibility to arts and heritage, and combat antisemitism.”

“The Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver is now another step closer to building a larger community hub where Vancouverites of all backgrounds can connect through shared experiences, while allowing the Centre to continue providing services and supports that enrich quality of life in our city,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament (Vancouver South).

“This important investment creates an essential space to celebrate and preserve the culture of Jewish Canadian communities. We reiterate our commitment to building a safer, more diverse and inclusive Canada,” said the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. “I am pleased that this funding will help support a lasting cultural legacy for Metro Vancouver and beyond.”

“The Jewish Community Centre has long been a cultural anchor in Vancouver. With growth and development expected to continue along the Oakridge corridor, now is the time to build a solid foundation from which the JCC can expand its reach and plan for tomorrow,” said Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville). “The funding announced today is not only an investment in bricks and mortar, but in ensuring a continued legacy of community support and service.

The redevelopment of the JCC is the cornerstone of the overall site redevelopment plan which will also provide permanent homes for more than 20 not-for-profit community organizations, two residential towers that will provide mixed-use rental housing, a portion of which to be below-market rates.

The Jewish Community Centre, Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, and King David High School have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see them work together to fulfill a shared vision rooted in extensive community and public consultation.

“The funding from the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage contributes the resources necessary to support and sustain the Jewish community in Vancouver. The redevelopment will create an invaluable and welcoming cultural, social, recreational and educational hub for all to enjoy,” said Eldad Goldfarb, Executive Director, Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver. “The new space is poised to be a connection point that people of all ages and from all walks of life can enjoy for generations to come, and the legacy of this redevelopment will last a lifetime.”

The preservation of distinct cultural communities is an essential thread in the fabric of Canada. The JCC is one of the most diverse community centres in the region. It is also one of the highest attended cultural, community and recreational centres in Vancouver.

Today’s announcement builds on the $25 million funding provided in 2021 by the B.C. government and a $25 million gift and community match from the Diamond Foundation.

