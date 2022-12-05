Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles
The Tennessee Titans have found themselves stuck in the mud, with the team picking up two losses in a row now. Coinciding with that losing skid is the ongoing struggles of star running back Derrick Henry, who hasn’t played up to his lofty standards of late. After a five-game stretch in which he rushed for […] The post ‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa seemed off for most of the game. Miami's defense did not do enough to stop a 7th-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. ...
What changes with Brock Purdy under center for the 49ers? Efficiency.
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
4 Lions predictions for Week 14 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings has a lot more riding on it than it usually does this time of year. For the first time in a very long time, the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs as mid-December approaches. It’s a bit of a long shot, but they are mathematically alive and playing very well as of late.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders
It took the Los Angeles Rams a gamble on Baker Mayfield to finally end their six-game losing skid. Mayfield had a dramatic debut for the Rams, ending Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an insane 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Rams the 17-16 victory. Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE […] The post Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job
Jason Garrett hung up the head coaching headset in 2019, and it will remain that way after he confirmed he won’t be donning the Stanford Cardinal red this season. “Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at […] The post Jason Garrett makes decision on Stanford coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
