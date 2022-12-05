Read full article on original website
Charles
3d ago
It's not discrimination against those people, its the designers freedom to choose. They could find one of their own kind to serve them, that's their freedom to choose.
Reply(38)
37
Not Involved!
3d ago
Understand what is going on here. The perverts could go to pervert designers, and will. The case here is who can they bully and who can ignore them.
Reply(6)
29
Faith Wilson Peck
3d ago
why is this even a thing? if you can't get a product at one place move on. the 1% want to change the rules for the rest of us.
Reply(5)
23
Related
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Judge says Devin Nunes can sue MSNBC. Where all of the former congressman’s lawsuits stand
A federal judge has ruled that former Congressman Devin Nunes can sue the parent company of MSNBC over a statement that Rachel Maddow made on her namesake show. In a 22-page order released Monday, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York wrote that Nunes’ legal team can “plausibly allege actual malice” in Maddow’s comment about a package addressed to the congressman from a Ukrainian lawmaker with Russian ties.
New York Times columnist triggers AOC by calling her Green New Deal 'cotton candy media concoction'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took offense to New York Times columnist David Brooks slamming her policies as part of a waning performative populist movement.
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why...
Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump "Will Never Be President Again"
Office of Congresswoman Liz Cheney via Public Domain. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that former President Donald Trump “will never be president again” as Trump launched his third campaign for the White House.
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’
Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Supreme Court Issues New Ruling Regarding January 6th Committee Investigation
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a new ruling in relation to the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, allowing the committee to obtain phone and text records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, CNN reports.
Comments / 131