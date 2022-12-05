Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Why do drivers in the Formula series opt for IndyCar?
Throughout the years many drivers who have participated in the Formula feeder series’ choose to race in IndyCar. Why is that?. Formula One is known as the pinnacle of motorsport. Young drivers around the world begin their motorsport careers aiming for a seat in the series. With many feeder series’ linked to the F1/2/3 ladder, it gives young drivers the hope that one day they can achieve their goal. IndyCar is the top open-wheel racing series in North America, with races held across the United States and Canada, as opposed to Formula One which races globally.
lastwordonsports.com
Josh Mason: ‘Monza was definitely my favorite win’
Twenty-year-old Euroformula Open driver Josh Mason sat down to discuss his 2022 season and how he balances racing and university life. Born in Birmingham, UK, Josh Mason began his racing career at the relatively late age of 14. Having been introduced to the world via sim racing where he would compete against his father. Following a win at a ‘Let’s Race’ event in Horley, England, Mason made the step up into karts.
