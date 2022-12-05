Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal baby
Women's Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament
Women's Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament
theshelbyreport.com
Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
talkbusiness.net
D.R. Horton, nation’s largest homebuilder, set to buy Fayetteville builder Riggins
Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc., the nation’s largest homebuilding company, has a deal in place to buy the operations of Fayetteville homebuilders Darin and Kevin Riggins, who have built homes and developed residential neighborhoods throughout Northwest Arkansas for 30 years. The two brothers lead a family-owned business that includes...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville council moves over $2 million in ARPA funds to local programs and nonprofits
FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council has agreed to move a portion of the $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received to local programs and nonprofit organizations. Councilmembers on Tuesday passed three separate resolutions that will put over $2 million towards two new programs and provide...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
talkbusiness.net
New UA chancellor discusses strategy to invest in need-based financial aid
After 15 months of holding the job on an interim basis, Dr. Charles Robinson, previously the school’s provost, officially became the chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville on Nov. 16. The vote was unanimous by the UA System board of trustees during its regular meeting in Monticello.
chainstoreage.com
Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays
Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abc17news.com
Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
ozarksfn.com
A Great Way of Life
PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – John B. and Emma J. Whitaker came to Arkansas from Mississippi in 1918 and purchased 210 acres in Prairie Grove, Ark. More than 100 years later, the land is still a part of the family and is still used for a cow/calf operation. “It’s a...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KYTV
Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions
ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:. As of the...
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net
Nance, UA School of Law dean, to receive Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award
Cynthia Nance, dean of the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville, will receive the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Section on Women in Legal Education’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award in January. Nance joined the UA faculty in 1994 and was dean of the law...
Washington Co. jail doctor who prescribed Ivermectin to inmates steps down
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Washington County Sheriff-Elect Jay Cantrell, County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent. On Monday, the Sheriff-elect informed the...
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Johnson County Sheriff apologizes after arrest on drug, weapons charges
The Johnson County Sheriff that was arrested on drug and weapons charges at the behest of the FBI has released a statement about the situation.
