Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO