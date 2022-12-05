ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theshelbyreport.com

Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
SPRINGDALE, AR
chainstoreage.com

Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
BATESVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A Great Way of Life

PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – John B. and Emma J. Whitaker came to Arkansas from Mississippi in 1918 and purchased 210 acres in Prairie Grove, Ark. More than 100 years later, the land is still a part of the family and is still used for a cow/calf operation. “It’s a...
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KYTV

Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
HARRISON, AR
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

