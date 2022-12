The last months of 2022 brought many political surprises. Among them were the rulings of two federal courts that halted President Joe Biden's student debt relief initiative, which aimed to forgive the debts of tens of millions of people. Shortly after it was first unveiled, the government announced it had to stop the application process while seeking to overturn the court orders to hinder the program. The lofty costs of higher education in the United States have been the subject of debate for many years....

