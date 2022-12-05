Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 7-2 and 4-0 at home, beating the Navy Midshipmen, 85-64. West Virginia was led by senior forward Tre Mitchell, who had his best game for the Mountaineers, finishing with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Senior guard Erik Stevenson shot the ball extremely well, particularly in the 1st half, and had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson had 11 points and 7 assists, and Joe Toussaint added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO