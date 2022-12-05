Read full article on original website
Redshirt Senior Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Taijh Alston, a redshirt senior from Lumberton, North Carolina, has decided to leave the West Virginia football program and enter the transfer portal. Alston, a defensive lineman, had 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this past season for the Mountaineers. During his...
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
WVU Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
Markquan Rucker, a running back for the Mountaineers, has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal via Twitter. Rucker, who is a West Virginia native, appeared in 7 games for the Mountaineers. He finished his WVU career with 2 Carrie’s for 6 yards. He will have three years...
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
Neal Brown Visits Florida State Transfer’s Home
Armani Gainer, a star linebacker for the Florida State Seminoles, is currently available in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The former 247Sports four star prospect has been an active member of the Seminoles roster since 2019. He was the team’s active leading tackler, tallying 210 over 39 appearances. Earlier this...
West Virginia Sinks Navy
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 7-2 and 4-0 at home, beating the Navy Midshipmen, 85-64. West Virginia was led by senior forward Tre Mitchell, who had his best game for the Mountaineers, finishing with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Senior guard Erik Stevenson shot the ball extremely well, particularly in the 1st half, and had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson had 11 points and 7 assists, and Joe Toussaint added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench.
JT Daniels Makes Decision on Future
WVU QB J.T. Daniels, who transferred from Georgia back in April, has announced his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Daniels started ten games for the Mountaineers, passing for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He was benched in favor of Garrett Greene against Oklahoma on November 12th.
West Virginia’s Massive Opportunity Wasted
Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, West Virginia is a small, poor state and its people don’t dream particularly big, but the reality is that West Virginia University could have convinced Deion Sanders to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers. If West Virginia president Gordon Gee would...
West Virginia native and WVU alumni returns home to serves as WVU Tech president
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia native and West Virginia University alumni T. Ramon Stuart will return to the Mountain State as the next campus president of WVU Tech. Stuart recently served as president of Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia. Before his role at Clayton State, he served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Buckhannon-Upshur holds on against Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The early season is a time to figure out exactly what you’ve got on the basketball court and play some teams you may not see in the postseason. That’s exactly what Buckhannon-Upshur took away from its game against Fairmont Senior on Wednesday, along with a 47-36 win. The Lady Bucs jumped […]
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Just before campus breaks for the holidays, WVU is winding up for finals next week. During this time, it's important to find moments for rest, as well as time slots for study breaks. Here are the DA’s recommendations for university and community events to help destress before finals week.
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?
Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
