'Top Chef' Star Brittanny Anderson's Restaurant In Hot Water After Allegedly Canceling Christian Group's Reservations
A former Top Chef contestant is in hot water after a mishap at one of the restaurants she co-owns. Chef Brittanny Anderson came under fire after her Virginia restaurant allegedly canceled reservations made by a Christian group, RadarOnline.com has learned. The alleged religious discrimination occurred at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia. Metzger's staff cited being "uncomfortable" with the reservation, adding they felt "unsafe" with the group's presence at the restaurant. The reservations were made by The Family Foundation. According to their website, the group promoted itself as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan, faith-based organization" that is dedicated to "preserve...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lana Del Rey announces new album to debut next year
If your day needs a Rey of sunshine, here's some good news for you: Lana Del Rey has announced a new album. The alt-pop singer will release a work titled "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" on March 10, with the title track out now. The...
Warner Bros. Discovery Ousts Jane Latman, Nancy Daniels, Matt Butler and Scott Lewers in US Networks Group Restructuring
Warner Bros. Discovery has cut another round of prominent execs, ousting HGTV and Food Network chief Jane Latman, Travel Channel’s Matt Butler, and “D-Nets”/”T-Nets” execs Nancy Daniels and Scott Lewers amid ongoing restructuring. Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. networks chief Kathleen Finch announced the changes in a memo to staff Friday. “Over these last eight months as a merged team we have gained a better understanding of our combined business and organizational structure, and it’s become more clear that we need to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model,” Finch wrote. “I am announcing a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord
LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord. Rimes announced the news with a handwritten note she posted to Instagram, writing that she's also been sick with the flu. "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that...
