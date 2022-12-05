Read full article on original website
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
theriver953.com
News Makers Todd and Lisa on holiday decoration safety
Mishaps and property damage are unfortunately often a part of the holiday season. To try and prevent tragedies we talk with Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones and Lisa Wilbanks of Warren County Fire and Rescue in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
theriver953.com
News Maker Tony Carter on WHS’s Christmas open house
We spoke with WHS archivist Tony Carter about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. First Tony offers some of the interesting facts about the town of Front Royal that can be found at the WHS. He...
theriver953.com
Strasburg purchases building for new Police Department
The Strasburg Town Council Unanimously approved the purchase by the town of the former BBandT/Truist bank building at 115 West King Street. Also approved Tues. was the allocation of $1,150,000 from the general fund balance for the purchase. The plan is to convert the building into the new Strasburg Police...
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
No Horsin' Around: Police In Virginia Help Family Rescue 1,800-Pound Horse From Swimming Pool
Police in Virginia came to the rescue of a massive horse that found itself in a precarious position when it went for a swim in a nearby pool.The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia was called to a residence on Green Springs Road regarding an 1,800-pound Draft horse that had fallen into a …
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space. Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30. Currently, the police department is in the basement...
Man serving life sentence pleads guilty in 1987 Virginia cold case murder
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man, already serving a life sentence for another murder, has pleaded guilty in a 1987 cold-case murder, the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney announced Thursday. Charles Helem pleaded guilty to killing Eige Sober-Adler. Adler, a 37-year-old woman from Kensington, Maryland, was found dead...
WHSV
Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
theriver953.com
SCSO resolve a 19 hour long stand off in Mt. Jackson
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the end of a 19 hour long standoff in Mount Jackson. First reports of a wanted person armed and inside a residence at Perry Trailer Park Mount Jackson were phoned into the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. When...
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
theriver953.com
City of Winchester opens employee health clinic
The City of Winchester announced the opening of its city employee free medical clinic. The goal of the clinic is to promote health, prevent diseases, provide a shorter easier path to care. Through the clinic full time city employees can take advantage of no out of pocket costs, including co-pay...
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
Augusta Free Press
Fauquier County: Wastewater systems manufacturer investing $3.5M in expansion
A Fauquier County nextgen wastewater treatment systems manufacturer is investing $3.5 million in an expansion that will create 16 new jobs. E-Z Treat will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site in Catlett. The company, founded in 2000, designs and manufactures efficient and affordable onsite re-circulating sand...
Metro News
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
