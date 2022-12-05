ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

News Makers Todd and Lisa on holiday decoration safety

Mishaps and property damage are unfortunately often a part of the holiday season. To try and prevent tragedies we talk with Warren County Director of Technology Todd Jones and Lisa Wilbanks of Warren County Fire and Rescue in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Tony Carter on WHS’s Christmas open house

We spoke with WHS archivist Tony Carter about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. First Tony offers some of the interesting facts about the town of Front Royal that can be found at the WHS. He...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Strasburg purchases building for new Police Department

The Strasburg Town Council Unanimously approved the purchase by the town of the former BBandT/Truist bank building at 115 West King Street. Also approved Tues. was the allocation of $1,150,000 from the general fund balance for the purchase. The plan is to convert the building into the new Strasburg Police...
STRASBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO resolve a 19 hour long stand off in Mt. Jackson

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the end of a 19 hour long standoff in Mount Jackson. First reports of a wanted person armed and inside a residence at Perry Trailer Park Mount Jackson were phoned into the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. When...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theburn.com

It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday

The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
STERLING, VA
theriver953.com

City of Winchester opens employee health clinic

The City of Winchester announced the opening of its city employee free medical clinic. The goal of the clinic is to promote health, prevent diseases, provide a shorter easier path to care. Through the clinic full time city employees can take advantage of no out of pocket costs, including co-pay...
WINCHESTER, VA
DC News Now

Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fauquier County: Wastewater systems manufacturer investing $3.5M in expansion

A Fauquier County nextgen wastewater treatment systems manufacturer is investing $3.5 million in an expansion that will create 16 new jobs. E-Z Treat will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site in Catlett. The company, founded in 2000, designs and manufactures efficient and affordable onsite re-circulating sand...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
MOOREFIELD, WV

