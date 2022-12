USC is not off to the start most had hoped coming off back-to-back tournament appearances while returning their second and third leading scorers of the 2022 team. Instead of starting 13-0, as they did a year ago, the Trojans have already dropped three games, including their season-opener against Florida Gulf Coast. In short: it’s been a tough start for Andy Enfield’s club. And no thanks to the shocking loss of projected starter and top-40 freshman Vince Iwuchukwu, who suffered a heart issue before the season and may not play all year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO