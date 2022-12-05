Read full article on original website
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
PIanist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and will appear with Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola at the Library of Congress Friday. FAR FROM HOME: Cecilia Kim is far from home. Born in South Korea, the video artist also lived in Australia, England and Singapore before landing in D.C. Her work Far From Home will be on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington’s biennial exhibition. Learn more about it this Friday, when Kim will be in conversation with Betsy Johnson, an assistant curator at the Hirshorn. (Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; FREE)
Where to see the best holiday lights in Howard County
With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
WUSA
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
Street Closures And Metro Disruptions Coming Next Week Due To U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
D.C. residents should expect road closures and changes in Metro service during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, taking place in D.C. this week through Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Washington Convention Center. Law enforcement will set up a security perimeter around Mount Vernon Square and the convention center while the conference...
ggwash.org
The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park
Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
Hook Hall Owner Brings Pickleball Complex, D.C.’s Only Indoor Roller Rink To Northeast
D.C.’s Edgewood neighborhood is about to be home to a huge indoor pickleball complex and the city’s only indoor roller rink. Kraken Kourts, which will open in January on Bryant Street NE, comes from Hook Hall co-founder and Kraken Axes owner Anna Valero and landlord MRP Realty. The massive 70,000-square foot complex is a part of MRP Bryant Street development, which also houses Alamo Drafthouse, metrobar, and F45 Training.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves free Metrobus rides
WASHINGTON - Is D.C. on its way to becoming one of the first major cities to offer free bus service for riders?. On Tuesday, the D.C. Council voted 13-0 to waive fares for Metrobus trips that originate in the District. The council vote clears the way for a follow-up formality...
D.C. Council Advances Bill That Makes Metrobus Service Free
The District is one step closer to free Metrobus service after the D.C. Council voted to advance a bill that would eliminate any cost to board buses in D.C. starting next July. The Metro for D.C. bill was approved 13-0 in a vote by the Committee of the Whole on...
cityoflaurel.org
Christmas & New Year’s Holiday – Trash and Recycling Schedule Changes
Christmas & New Year’s Holiday – Trash and Recycling Schedule Changes. City of Laurel Offices, including the Passport Office will be closed on Monday, December 26th for the Christmas Holiday and on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Holiday. The Department of Public Works is adjusting its trash, recycling, and composting schedules due to the closures. The same schedule below applies to both holidays.
popville.com
“Anyone know what it is?”
Thanks to Kathryn for sending: “Looks like something new coming to 17th between Q and Corcoran–seems like a cafe in the former dry cleaners on the bottom level, which has been under construction for a bit. Exciting! Anyone know what it is?”. Adams Morgan, Events. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book...
loudoun.gov
Loudoun County Animal Services ‘Home for the Holidays’ Adoption Event Set for December 17
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) will host its annual fee-waived pet adoption event, Home for the Holidays, 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Loudoun County Animal Shelter, 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg. Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets, which include cats, kittens, dogs, small pets and livestock.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
DCist
