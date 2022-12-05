Lewiston, Id – The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 AM. First arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies. Access was made to the interior of the trailer and the fire was extinguished. Lewiston Police Department personnel on scene advised that these trailers are sometimes used by homeless people for shelter. The trailer was searched and no persons were found. The fire did appear to come from a warming fire.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO