thesouthlandjournal.com
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
qrockonline.com
Shakeup at the Will County Board Speakership
A shakeup at the Will County Board on Monday. The board is split even between democrats and republicans, 11-11. A vote was held for speaker. But when the vote occurred, Denise Winfrey (D-Joliet) was absent. Winfrey had to catch a flight. The final was vote elected longtime republican Judy Ogalla from Monee, 11 to 10. Had Winfrey were present, the vote would have ended in a tie and Will County Executive, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is the tie breaker, likely, going to the democrat. But a big upset for the democrats giving the speakership to the republicans.
suburbanchicagoland.com
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison. Some $300,000 in money from a dark PAC set up to fight Illinois tax hikes made its way into the campaign coffers of beleaguered Cook County Commissioner and Failed Cook County Republican Party boss Sean Morrison. The Illinois Election Board is investigating complaints the transfer of the funding to Morrison’s cook county re-election bid November 8, 2022 is improper. A state hearing set for Dec. 20, 2022.
Gov. Pritzker signs amended Illinois SAFE-T Act into law
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an amendment to the SAFE-T Act, which will abolish cash bail on January 1st, 2023. The 300-page amendment sought to clarify language in the original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ […]
‘Hopefully you hired a good lawyer’: Mayoral candidates file objections day of deadline
CHICAGO — At least six petition objections were filed against mayoral candidates’ petitions to run for office Monday, the final day on which they could do so during the election process. As petitions were filed last minute, candidate Ja’Mal Green vocalized his wishes to file an objection against Willie Wilson, alleging Wilson failed to live […]
$2.6M goes to Lake County workers allegedly fired for supporting boss’ political opponent
A jury awarded more than $2.6 million to three former Lake County employees who claimed they were fired by Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein because they supported her opponent in the 2016 election.
NBC Chicago
Gov. Pritzker Asked to Delay Sale of Damen Silos
A Southwest Side economic development organization, joined by seven other groups, asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday to delay the sale of the Damen Silos along the Chicago River to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land. Pritzker’s administration announced a plan...
Jury awards $2.6M to 3 Lake County workers fired by clerk
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $2.6 million to three former Lake County employees who claimed the county circuit court clerk fired them because they supported her opponent in the 2016 election. One of Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein’s first acts after taking office in December 2016 was […]
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot
Chicago mayoral candidates are challenging the signatures on each other's nominating petitions.
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit in the Chicago area. "Beginning in 2026, the system could face a $730 million annual budget gap," according...
Illinois parents working to ban assault weapons
WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Opponents of assault weapons are trying to get the high-powered guns banned during a trip to Washington D.C. It includes mothers from Highland Park, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting at this past summer’s Fourth of July parade. This is one of their multiple trips to Capitol Hill since […]
nadignewspapers.com
Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore
“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
starvedrock.media
Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park
An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Health Department Says Triple-Threat Viruses on the Rise
Tis' the season for holiday gatherings and Kane County Health Department (KCHD) officials encourage residents to protect themselves from the triple threat of COVID, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which continue to rise in the County. According to the most recent data, just over 18% of reported hospital emergency...
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
