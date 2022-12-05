Read full article on original website
Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck
(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
BCA: Burglary Suspects Stole Guns, Vehicles Near Belle Plaine
(KNSI) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people they say are responsible for stealing guns and cars. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the break-in happened at a home on Thanksgiving Day near Belle Plaine. The group arrived at the home in a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade and investigators say 13 rifles, ammunition, tools and three vehicles were stolen.
No Students Hurt In Kandiyohi School Bus Crash
(KNSI) – A Willmar man crashed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into a school bus Thursday morning in nearby Kandiyohi Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7:22. Minnesota State Patrol says 11 children were on board when the bus was hit. None were hurt. The drivers of both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries. 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs was treated at the scene. 66-year-old Debra Cronen was taken to CentraCare Willmar.
Central Minnesota Bull Rider Seriously Injured in National Competition in Las Vegas
(KNSI) — A bull rider from central Minnesota was seriously injured in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. According to prorodeo.com, 28-year-old Reid Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull’s head before being tossed onto the dirt. Oftedahl is originally from Pemberton but lives in Raymond, which is in Kandiyohi County.
