ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County DA’s office announces it’s quitting Twitter

By Alex Baker, Dan Kerman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcLqh_0jY6XnmV00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced that his office is quitting Twitter. In a press release Monday, Rosen — who presides over the largest prosecutor’s office in Northern California — accused Twitter owner Elon Musk of being complicit with hate speech.

“Some think that allowing hatred, encouraging it, and standing beside it equates with free speech and constitutional liberty. That is not a principled stand,” wrote Rosen. “That is complicity. That is what many Germans did in the 1930s and what many South Africans did in the 1980s. It is what Elon Musk is doing in the 2020s.”

Is it real? Viral video shows Steph Curry making 5 straight full-court shots

Musk’s short tenure at the helm of Twitter has been riddled with controversy. The Tesla CEO has laid off about half of the social media company’s staff, demanded remaining workers to sign a pledge to work long hours at extreme pace, and moved to reinstate previously banned accounts belonging to Marjorie Taylor Greene, former President Donald Trump and others who’d been previously banned from the platform.

While Musk maintains he’s made such moves in the name of free speech, critics have noted a sharp rise in hate speech on the platform. Rosen called the move “a cynical marketing strategy” and accused Musk of “hiding behind the curtain of being a defender of balanced public dialogue.” He also accused Musk of spreading antisemitic memes.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“In a new deleted Tweet, Mr. Musk used the antisemitic meme Pepe the Frog,” Rosen wrote. “If antisemitism is okay, then so is homophobia, misogyny and racism. That may help Mr. Musk make money. But it can erode our democracy and destroy our country by dividing Americans against each other.”

Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to join him “in standing against hatred and bigotry by leaving Twitter.”

District Attorney Jeff Rosen’s full official statement

“As Americans, we have the freedom to loudly express our political opinions and strongly disagree with each other. However, when that speech crosses the line into hatred, racism, and antisemitism, all of our precious and hard-fought freedoms are undermined, and our democracy is weakened. Every American has a moral obligation to fight against hate speech. There are many ways to do that, large and small. Here’s one way: Quit Twitter. My Office – the largest prosecutor’s office in Northern California – is quitting Twitter,” Rosen wrote.

“Some think that allowing hatred, encouraging it, and standing beside it equates with free speech and constitutional liberty. That is not a principled stand. That is complicity. That is what many Germans did in the 1930s and what many South Africans did in the 1980s. It is what Elon Musk is doing in the 2020s,” Rosen wrote.

“Anyone who uses Twitter has noticed the proliferation of extremist posts in their daily feed. Many of these handles were previously banned by Twitter because they spread hatred and bigotry. Now they are back. That is not free speech. It is a cynical marketing strategy,” Rosen wrote.

“Mr. Musk is hiding behind the curtain of being a defender of balanced public dialogue. Yet he himself has used Twitter to spread hatred and bigotry. In a now-deleted Tweet, Mr. Musk used the antisemitic meme Pepe the Frog. If antisemitism is okay, then so is homophobia, misogyny, and racism. That may help Mr. Musk make money. But it can erode our democracy and destroy our country by dividing Americans against each other. I ask other District Attorneys around our nation to join me in standing against hatred and bigotry by leaving Twitter. We proudly represent the People, all of them. As American prosecutors, we speak with one voice – against crime, violence, greed, and hatred. We don’t need 280 characters or a Billionaire’s app to say, ‘Bigotry has no home in the land of the free and the home of the brave,'” Rosen wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 9

Steven
3d ago

Imagine that… Democrats afraid of free speech. The DA was probably in cahoots with the Sheriff and the ccw scandal.

Reply(1)
6
Related
KRON4 News

Elon Musk targeted women in mass Twitter layoffs, new lawsuit claims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Women were disproportionately targeted for termination when Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO and ordered mass layoffs, a new lawsuit filed on behalf of former Twitter employees claims. According to the discrimination lawsuit, Musk also violated Family and Medical Leave Act law by targeting pregnant employees who were on leave, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Are California’s parklets here to stay?

Temporary parklet seating areas became a necessity for many businesses amid the peak pandemic-era, as they adapted to new restrictions and safety measures. But now, as restrictions have all but fallen to the wayside, the question remains as to whether the sidewalk seating will remain a staple in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco legislator receives another bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) received bomb threats at his Castro neighborhood home and at his office, he stated in a press release Tuesday. “Early this morning, I was informed by the San Francisco Standard and the police that someone had issued a bomb threat against me, listing my specific […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New York Times writers ask you not to read it today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Writers for The New York Times are asking loyal readers to find their news somewhere else today. One even suggested reading local news (like KRON4.com?) Amanda Hess, a critic-at-large for the paper, tweeted “We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow.” The reason is a walk-out. The union […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara supes vote to let newly elected sheriff start early in wake of predecessor’s resignation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen will assume his duties one month early after his embattled predecessor abruptly resigned in October. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jonsen as sheriff before officially taking office in January. Jonsen will start on an interim basis Thursday after the election is […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Holmes’ former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing fraud. His sentence was two years longer than that given to his co-conspirator and former lover, Elizabeth Holmes, for one of the biggest scandals in Silicon […]
FREMONT, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Airbnb cracking down on San Francisco New Year’s parties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you want a view of downtown, fireworks, and bridges while visiting San Francisco for New Year’s, it may be best to get a hotel. Airbnb tells KRON4 News it’s cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties in San Francisco as part of its “anti-party” initiative. “These defenses will see a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor who voted for killer robots reverses course

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor who last week voted to authorize the San Francisco Police Department to use killer robots has reversed course and now opposes the measure. In a Twitter threat, SF District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar said he regrets his initial “yes” vote and “will vote no tomorrow.” “I’m […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Apple sued after AirTags allegedly used in stalking cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Apple after two women claim the company’s AirTags were used to stalk them and put them in danger. The AirTag is a tracking device mainly used for tracking luggage during travel. However, anyone can buy it and use it track someone without their knowledge.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Allegations Twitter turning offices into motel rooms being investigated

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Allegations that Twitter has turned office space at its Market Street headquarters in San Francisco into makeshift “motel rooms” for employees are going to be investigated, according to the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection. A report from Forbes cited sources who said several offices at the building had been converted […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

PG&E officials warn of increase in scams

(BCN)– PG&E officials say they have seen a doubling of the number of attempted scams reported by consumers in 2022. The holiday season has seen a high volume of reports of scammers impersonating the utility trying to take advantage of customers in the PG&E’s service area of Northern and Central California. The number of reports […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police take kids out to breakfast, for shopping

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco spoke with San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata this morning at a holiday breakfast being held for children. “We’re excited to give back, especially during these times,” Mata said. After the breakfast the children will partner with officers to “go on a shopping spree,” Mata said, where […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy