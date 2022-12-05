Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Cayce-West Columbia’s Parade Day and Holiday Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Programs will be hosting a big day of Christmas celebrations this Saturday: Parade Day and the Holiday Parade of Lights. The Parade Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and...
coladaily.com
Richland Library offering free holiday programs
Dec. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood. Celebrate the holidays cut out and decorate our favorite book characters using paper, markers and more. Make the holidays special with personalized ornaments for your loved ones this year. Dec. 13, 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Andrews. Creating handmade holiday cards...
coladaily.com
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday
The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
coladaily.com
Peak Drift celebrates launch of locally brewed beers with events across the Midlands
New local brewery Peak Drift Brewing Company announced the launch of its inaugural line of craft beers and seltzers this week. To celebrate, a series of grand opening events will be happening throughout December. Dec. 6; Peak Drift Launch Party at WECO from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Peak...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
coladaily.com
Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic
Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
coladaily.com
Richland County celebrates opening of Greene Street Bridge
Richland County unveiled the new Greene St. Bridge Wednesday with an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony. The construction of the bridge is phase two of the three-part Richland County Penny project. Construction of the bridge started at the beginning of 2020 to provide connectivity, ease of movement for vehicles and to enabe...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street cast member, dead at 90
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bob McGrath, an original Sesame Street cast member, has died at the age of 90. His family says he died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. McGrath appeared in the Sesame Street pilot in 1969 and went on to work on 47 seasons of the show. He played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson.
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
coladaily.com
Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas announces $5.5 million investment in Richland County
Locally owned business Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC, announces plans to expand operations in Richland County. The polyvinyl chloride column manufacturer was founded in 2021 and is investing $5.5 million and creating 47 new jobs. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said it was another win for South Carolina. "Today,...
New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components. The $60 million project, located...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan speaks with Shayla Riley about a housing program called Raising Columba
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is an old saying that “they are not making any more land…” And although that is true, it doesn’t mean that you can’t own real estate. Shayla Riley with Berkshire Hathaway Midlands Real Estate, says that their initiative called Raising Columbia is aimed at revitalizing urban areas by developing housing options like condos in the buildings that line Main and other streets in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
