Report: TCU Gives Sonny Dykes a Contract Extension

First-year TCU football coach Sonny Dykes has had the best of football seasons, and, perhaps, the worst of football seasons. Yes, the Horned Frogs are 12-1, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff, and with a national semifinal game scheduled against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as his plans for New Year’s Eve.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC

AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

College Football's Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Announced

The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, which means it's time to hand out awards for the campaign. On Wednesday afternoon, the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year was announced. There were plenty of deserving candidates this year, from Kansas' Lance Leipold to Tennessee's Josh Heupel to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 44 News

No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
WACO, TX
WFAA

The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Can’t-Miss Day Trips From Dallas

If you feel like you need to change your surroundings for a day, you might want to consider one of the following day trips from Dallas, Texas. Even though Dallas is a large and vibrant city with plenty to see and do, it is not uncommon for Dallasites to often feel bogged down in their everyday schedule.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club

One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Park Hill Tudor is a Rare Opportunity to Own Fort Worth History

“Rare opportunity” is probably an overused cliché. What’s a really rare item? Coins, stamps, baseball cards, memories, and meat. Furniture used to be “rare” but these days even “antiques” seem to be mass-produced and shipped from somewhere offshore. Opportunities might actually be the...
FORT WORTH, TX

