Yardbarker
The TCU Horned Frogs are getting the recognition they deserve
It has been one heck of a season for the TCU Horned Frogs and they're not done yet. No. 3 TCU is one of just four teams in the College Football Playoff, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 4 Ohio State. Sure, the Horned Frogs have to...
Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star. Including Duggan, over the past 15 years,...
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman Competition
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday nightPhoto by(Dave Adamson/Unsplash)onUnsplash. TCU's football season has been something of a fairy tale up to this point, and the storybook season could continue this weekend with what could be the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.
fwtx.com
Report: TCU Gives Sonny Dykes a Contract Extension
First-year TCU football coach Sonny Dykes has had the best of football seasons, and, perhaps, the worst of football seasons. Yes, the Horned Frogs are 12-1, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff, and with a national semifinal game scheduled against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as his plans for New Year’s Eve.
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC
AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
College Football's Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Announced
The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, which means it's time to hand out awards for the campaign. On Wednesday afternoon, the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year was announced. There were plenty of deserving candidates this year, from Kansas' Lance Leipold to Tennessee's Josh Heupel to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
No. 19 Baylor wins by largest margin in Nicki Collen era
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears stormed to a 55-point victory, the largest margin of victory with Head Coach Nicki Collen at the helm, with a 91-36 beatdown of UT-Arlington Wednesday night. Sarah Andrews came back like she never left. After sitting out a game due to ankle soreness, Andrews dropped 20 points, […]
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
WFAA
The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Taste of Chicago Now Open In Addison
A second location of the outpost recently opened in historic downtown McKinney in October
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Can’t-Miss Day Trips From Dallas
If you feel like you need to change your surroundings for a day, you might want to consider one of the following day trips from Dallas, Texas. Even though Dallas is a large and vibrant city with plenty to see and do, it is not uncommon for Dallasites to often feel bogged down in their everyday schedule.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club
One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
CandysDirt.com
This Park Hill Tudor is a Rare Opportunity to Own Fort Worth History
“Rare opportunity” is probably an overused cliché. What’s a really rare item? Coins, stamps, baseball cards, memories, and meat. Furniture used to be “rare” but these days even “antiques” seem to be mass-produced and shipped from somewhere offshore. Opportunities might actually be the...
