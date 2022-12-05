ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The FADER

Chloe George shares debut EP Penny

Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’

Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
BBC

BBC 100 Women marks 10th year with focus on progress

A front-line medic in Ukraine and an anonymous Iranian protester are among those recognised in the BBC 100 Women 2022 list. The season features the female faces that have dominated international headlines, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Iranian climber Elnaz Rekab, who competed without a headscarf amid protests against the mandatory hijab in her home country.
BBC

Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester

Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool City Council to contribute £2m

Liverpool City Council will contribute £2m to the cost of staging the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the city, it has been confirmed. It matches the £2m Liverpool City Region Combined Authority announced last month towards the cost of the event. The musical extravaganza at the M&S Bank...
BBC

First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns

Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...

