Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.

6 DAYS AGO