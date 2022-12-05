ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Jake Lacy (‘A Friend of the Family’): ‘Completely consuming self-obsession and narcissism’ of predator [Exclusive Video Interview]

By Rob Licuria
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z33X1_0jY6X8s500

“The story is essentially one person knocking you off kilter two at a time, until over three years you wind up in a place where you just don’t know how you got there,” declares Emmy nominee Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus) about the core themes explored in the unsettling nine-episode limited series “ A Friend of the Family .” For our recent webchat he adds, “You wind up making choices that are against your best interests,” he explains. “How do you wind up in that spot? Berchtold, as a master manipulator, stumbled upon the exact circumstances of innocence, naivete and trust. This faith-based family [had] the forgiveness and compassion and all the elements that he could then twist and pull and manipulate into creating space to get what he wanted, which was a sexual relationship with their daughter.” Watch our exclusive video interview above .

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Nick Antosca (‘A Friend of the Family’ creator and showrunner)

In the Peacock original true crime drama “A Friend of the Family,” which was created by Nick Antosca , Lacy portrays Robert “B” Berchtold , a close friend and neighbor of the Broberg family. In 1974, after he kidnaps their daughter at age 12, he relentlessly pursues a relationship with her and shockingly manipulates his way back into their good graces and then kidnaps her again at age 14. The stranger-than-fiction story co-stars Oscar winner Anna Paquin (“The Piano”) as Mary Ann Broberg , while Emmy nominees Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Colin Hanks (“Fargo”) respectively play her daughter Jan Broberg and husband Bob Broberg . They’re a close-knit family with strong Christian values that prove to be all too forgiving and naive.

Lacy is mesmerizing as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a man whose warm smile and affable charm hides an insidious and manipulative evil that lurks beneath his “matinee idol” facade. As effective as he is in the role, the actor admits that it took some time to tap into the mindset of an abhorrent and rapacious monster like Berchtold, eventually figuring out another way into the character’s motivations. “He’s a sociopath,” he says. “There’s an inorganic thing in him. The way that you or I would experience the world or move from one moment to the next, he’s like a viper. There isn’t a thing where you go, ‘well, this guy’s sort of violent to this family, so I don’t condone that, but maybe I can find a way to access the pain that he’s experiencing, or his lack of tools for how to process these feelings about himself,'” Lacy explains. “In this case I think what I attached to was, more than finding a way to have some kind of compassion for him, was his completely consuming self-obsession and narcissism. You know, that he was searching for this high, that this thing that he was obsessed with — little girls — was like the ultimate thing for him. To get it and pursue it and have it and keep it a secret. I can find a thing in my life that isn’t pedophilia, but that I also want to get a charge from, or want to get a buzz off of,” he says. “How do I wrap my head around compassion for a predator? Well, I don’t have to do that. If I assume he’s on the hunt as an egomaniac, then there’s some of that in me in a way. How do I latch on and chase that high?”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘Dead to Me’: Why Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s SAG Awards hopes are as alive as ever

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, “Dead to Me” finally returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated third and final season on November 17. This means its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are eligible for the upcoming 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards — for which voting began on December 5 and ends on January 8 — and have one last shot at being recognized for their work on the show. But how alive are their nomination chances after sitting out last year’s cycle? The new episodes pick up right after the wild events of the Season 2 finale, which ended with...
GoldDerby

Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
KANSAS STATE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy