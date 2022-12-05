ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs-Broncos Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfwP1_0jY6X66d00

The Chiefs are big road favorites against the Broncos in Week 14.

The Chiefs (9-3) are 8.5-point road favorites against the Broncos (3-9) in Week 14 and the total is 43 at SI Sportsbook .

Kansas City is coming off a tough loss to the reigning AFC champion Bengals, proving that the Chiefs are not invincible - especially against Joe Burrow ’s team, which is now 3-0 versus Patrick Mahomes . The Chiefs are now tied with the Bills for the AFC’s best record with the Bills but Buffalo holds the tiebreaker.

The Broncos lost a close one Sunday to the Ravens but failed to score a touchdown. Denver scored three field goals and scored a whopping nine points to lose even though it held Baltimore to 10 points - mostly without Lamar Jackson .

Kansas City’s offense continues to be a juggernaut with its 29.2 points scored per game ranking first in the NFL. Mahomes can connect with a number of receivers on any given day, including Travis Kelce , JuJu Smith-Schuster , Marquez Valdes-Scantling , and Skyy Moore . Kadarius Toney could also return for this matchup.

The Chiefs’ run game has also been solid with rookie Isaiah Pacheco now leading the backfield. Melvin Gordon could also potentially make his debut this week for the Chiefs in a revenge game versus the Broncos, who recently released him.

Denver’s defense has been the second-best in the NFL this season, allowing 17 points per game and only 4.8 yards per play. The Chiefs lead the league by averaging 6.5 yards per play, and the edge here should go to Kansas City.

Denver has been abominable offensively and after Sunday’s loss they are officially the worst offense in the NFL, scoring only 13.8 points per game. Kansas City’s defense is middle of the pack, allowing 22.5 points per game. However, they are susceptible through the air as they are tied with the Steelers and Cardinals for allowing the most passing touchdowns this year (24). Unfortunately for Denver, Russell Wilson has only thrown eight touchdown passes across 11 games.

The Denver run game is led by veterans Latavius Murray and Mike Boone after losing Javonte Williams for the season due to a knee injury and releasing Gordon.

Nothing about Nathaniel Hackett’s club inspires confidence.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Moneyline: CHIEFS (-450) | BRONCOS (+350)
Spread: KC -8.5 (-110) | DEN +8.5 (-110)
Total: 43 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Dec. 11, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 9-3
Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 4-7-1

Broncos Straight-Up Record: 3-9
Broncos Against The Spread Record: 4-8

Odds and Betting Insights

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread (ATS) as road favorites, while Denver is 1-1 ATS as a home underdog. The Broncos upset the 49ers at home in Week 3 as a one-point underdog.

One betting trend to note is that the under has cashed in 11 of 12 Broncos’ games and in seven of Kansas City’s 12 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUPb8_0jY6X66d00
