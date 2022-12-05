Anthony Richardson Intends to Enter 2023 NFL Draft

The Florida quarterback has spent the past three years in Gainesville.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he is leaving school to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson spent the past three seasons in Gainesville, first with Dan Mullen as head coach, then staying on after the team hired Billy Napier. He took over as the starting quarterback this past season after two years as a backup.

“It was a childhood dream of mine to become a collegiate student-athlete,” Richards wrote in a statement on Twitter. “That dream came true when Coach Mullen and his staff offered me the opportunity to become a student-athlete at the University of Florida. I will be forever grateful to him and his staff for believing in me and my potential.”

In 2022, Richardson played in all 12 games and threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also ran for 654 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 attempts. The Gators went 6-6 in the regular season and will play Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, presumably with a different quarterback.

Richardson enters the draft process as a projected top five quarterback, along with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.